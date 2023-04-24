Regardless of style, the Asian Games theme music festival is here_Zhejiang Online

Regardless of style, the Asian Games theme music festival is here

Source: Tribune





Reporter Xu Cuicui

With the Hangzhou Asian Games approaching, Asian Games-themed activities are booming everywhere. When sports meet music, what kind of experience will it be? On April 22, the opening ceremony of the “Sunshine Wenling Waiting for You” Asian Games Singing Ten Cities Series Music Festival and the launching ceremony of Wenling’s first cultural and art festival was held at the Jiulong Lake Music Lawn in Wenling, attracting a large number of sports and music lovers.

“From now to the future”, “Waiting for you”, “We are all the same”… At 3:30 in the afternoon, the music festival started singing enthusiastically under the cheers of the audience. Well-known musicians such as the Second-Hand Rose Band, Wang Erlang, and Luo Lei successively appeared on stage, bringing “super hilarious” performances to the audience. Multiple music styles such as rock, electronic, pop, and folk are intertwined, allowing music fans to release their youthful happiness and feel the atmosphere of the Asian Games under the cool music. “I have liked second-hand roses for many years. I knew they were coming and I drove here from Jiaojiang.” Wang Zhenyu, a citizen of Taizhou, said that he never expected to see his favorite band at the Asian Games. Such a concert is really worth it!”

The reporter learned that this music festival is the first stop of the Asian Games Sing Ten Cities Series Music Festival. Next, the event will go to different cities. By inviting cultural and sports stars and guests, the music and sports will be cleverly combined to inspire people from all over the world to sing the “Good Voice of the Asian Games” together, perfectly blending the Asian Games culture and local characteristics, bringing a A unique audio-visual feast.