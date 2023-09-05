Reggaeton Player Lenier Mesa Faces Controversy Again as Father Reveals Intimate Secrets

Reggaeton artist Lenier Mesa finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy, following his recent scandalous trip to Cuba for the Santa María Fest. This time, it is his own father who has shed light on his intimate secrets during an interview on the popular YouTuber Alexander Otaola’s show, “Morning Person.”

Lenier’s father, Ubaldo Mesa, publicly disowned his son by stating that during his visit to Cuba, Lenier did not meet any relatives, thereby exposing his excuse of visiting his allegedly sick grandfather as nothing more than a lie aimed at saving face and protecting his career.

Adding insult to injury, Ubaldo claimed Lenier denied acknowledging his own grandfather due to embarrassment about his own family. In a direct response to criticism, Lenier callously declared, “my grandfather is going to die,” as a warning to his detractors.

Ubaldo Mesa further revealed that Lenier began lying shortly after arriving in the United States and abandoning his family. Ubaldo took the opportunity to shift blame onto Lenier’s wife, Yosleny González, despite Lenier being an adult solely responsible for his own choices.

In the interview with Otaola, Mesa accused González of being the root cause for Lenier’s questionable actions. However, Ubaldo continued to deprecate his own son by disclosing a history of domestic violence, stating that Lenier’s wife had to call the police due to his violent behavior under the influence.

Mesa Sr. also addressed Lenier’s political stance, noting that when the singer released songs criticizing the Cuban regime, he seemed aware of the abuse suffered by the Cuban people. This led Ubaldo to question Lenier’s decision to participate in an event sponsored by the very dictatorship he opposed.

Another significant revelation surfaced during the discussion: Lenier Mesa’s alleged relationship with Raúl Castro’s grandson, Raúl Rodríguez, also known as “El Cangrejo.” Ubaldo claimed that while Lenier never mentioned personally interacting with the dictator’s grandson, Lenier’s wife claimed that El Cangrejo was a drug addict, and Lenier was heavily influenced by him during his chaotic stay in Cuba.

Ubaldo concluded by lamenting Lenier’s lack of filial responsibility. Despite Lenier’s success, he has allegedly neglected his family and provided no financial support to either his father or mother. Ubaldo also disclosed that Lenier’s luxurious $1.5 million mansion in Miami is registered under his father-in-law’s name, emphasizing Lenier’s alleged subservience to his wife.

The explosive revelations have once again put Lenier Mesa in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, leaving fans and critics alike questioning his character and actions.

