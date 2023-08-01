Regina hospital decided to ban the “coleros”

The Villa Regina hospital decided to take a measure against the so-called “coleros” or vendors on duty. The practice has become popular in recent years and it is customary to see these people offer their services for a small fee.

In the transfer sector, a surprising poster appeared, dated August 1, which established the prohibition of part of the staff to give shifts to those who later sell them. «It is reported from the management that the sale of shifts is not a practice endorsed under any circumstances“He begins by detailing the letter.

And along the same lines, he insists: “It is reiterated that people with motor disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly have priority for their accessibility to shifts.«

It is also explained that it is only allowed to deliver up to «two per person», as long as you have the DNI of the respective patient. The message concludes with a resounding: “Don’t compromise the staff”.

According to some local media, the ban would have caused anger among the so-called “coleros.” Even, some high pitches would have been registered with the personnel of the regional hospital.

The situation would have reached such a level that the hospital management itself would have decided to reverse the measure.

This medium tried to contact Osvaldo Ruiz -director of the health center- to try to corroborate this information, but no responses were received.





