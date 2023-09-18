Regina’s classic went to Atlético

With the Regina classic As highlighted, today the fifth date of the Closing Tournament of the Confluence League. In his court, Atlético (11) celebrated against Círculo Italiano (12) with a 2-0 victory before an imposing audience of about 3.000 personas.

Albo won with goals from Tobías Rivas and Marcelino García and passed its classic rival in the standings. Círculo finished with 9 players for the expulsions of Diego Jara and Jonathan Figueroa.

(Photo: Mayra Díaz)

The Eastern Zone leads it Deportivo Roca (13) that beat Unión (2) 4 to 1 in Allen with goals from Guillermo Aguirre (2), Gastón Gómez and Fabián Illanes.

For that group, Alto Valle (7) defeated San Carlos (3) 2 to 1, Chichinales (2) tied 2 to 2 with Deportivo Huergo (2) and Argentinos del Norte (5) tied without goals with Mainqué (4).

In the West Zone, Cipolletti (13) remains the only leader after tying 1 to 1 with Catriel (9). Pillmatún (12) follows closely after beating San Martín (5) 2 to 0 at home.

Friendship (9) achieved the victory of the date by crushing 8 to 0 to Dike Worker (2) as a visitor. In addition, 25 de Mayo (7) beat San Isidro (3) 4 to 1 and Fernández Oro (4) tied 1 to 1 with San Sebastián (2).





