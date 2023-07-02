Registration for the Diploma in San Francisco is still open

Throughout 10 years, the Regional Center for Higher Education (Cres) in San Francisco managed to solidify its proposal for public university education. Now it is committed to expanding it through postgraduate courses and diplomas such as Audiovisual Production, which keeps registrations open.

The Higher Diploma in Audiovisual Production aims to provide resources to those who already work in different areas with these functions, but also to add those interested in new ways of communicating.

Those interested in accessing this new free diploma can register until completing the quota of 50 attendees at this link: https://bit.ly/PRE-INSCRIPCIONESOBRA. The duration of the course will be four months from August and they will be the first cohort.

The Cres once again becomes a bridge for the completion of a short career at the National University of Villa María (UNVM) together with the Audiovisual Pole.

early course

On the other hand, the call for the early admission course to the Bachelor of Administration, Industrial Design and Industrial Engineering careers that depend on the UNVM and UTN Facultad Regional San Francisco, respectively, is still valid.

For more information you should write to these emails: [email protected] and [email protected].

