Rekindle: A Contemporary Trendy Art Experience at Yicang Art Museum

Shanghai Yicang Art Museum Teams Up with Art Institutions to Open New Contemporary Art Experience Venue

Shanghai Yicang Art Museum has recently partnered with art institutions π-Art and TalKU to launch a new “Rekindle” contemporary trend art experience venue. Curated by Su Yang, the venue showcases the work of many contemporary and trendy artists in China, featuring nearly a hundred pieces of art in different forms.

The art experience area spans from the art museum to the entire 1.2-kilometer riverside shoreline outdoors and is divided into three major areas: “Chinese Contemporary Trendy Art Core Exhibition Area”, “Polymer Fuel Station – ART SHOP” and “Art Lifestyle – Themed Experience Space” area.

The outdoor area features the largest work of this art season, “Raising”, a 6-meter-tall giant orangutan. Inside the Yicang Art Museum, visitors can see artist Wu Daxin’s Chinese Dehua white porcelain “Kilin” and Wang Kunzhao’s “Urban Masters”. On the first floor, a giant figure sculpture “Bathroom Mirror without Lights” by artist Wang Kunzhao is displayed, while the second floor showcases world-renowned IP joint art series exhibits and works by various artists. The main exhibition hall on the 3rd floor brings together nearly 100 works by well-known contemporary and trendy artists in China.

In addition to the art exhibition, the “Rekindle” contemporary trend art experience venue will provide a multi-disciplinary five-sense comprehensive art experience including music, fashion, life, catering, and pan-entertainment. The venue will also host art salons, forums, and public education programs throughout the exhibition.

The “Rekindle” Contemporary Trendy Art Experience Center is located at Yicang Art Museum, No. 4777 Binjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, and will be open from now until 2024.02.04, Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 ~ 18:00.