Related information about Zhou Dongyu’s drunkenness and the reason behind the exposure_News_News_News

1. Zhou Dongyu is so drunk and the reason behind the exposure of the details is that, Zhou Dongyu was so drunk, Zhou Dongyu was recently revealed by netizens that he was traveling in Dubai with a mysterious man, and that he had seen his parents, which made netizens suspect Zhou Dongyu Is there a new relationship. However, just before the relationship becomes straight,

2. The media also photographed Zhou Dongyu drunk late at night, which was questioned by netizens.

4. Netizens questioned whether this new relationship caused Zhou Dongyu to be in a bad mood.

5. On October 12, Zhou Dongyu appeared in the camera wearing a white sweater and shorts. It can be seen from the camera that her slender bird legs seem to be completely useless at the moment, and she can only rely on assistants to help her move forward. The petite she just leaned in the arms of the assistant,

6. The quiet appearance is not half of the usual sprite.

7. Although she covered her head with a white hat, people couldn’t see the expression on her face at the moment, but from the serious expression on her face when the assistant helped her, and when Zhou Dongyu couldn’t help her and fell down, the assistant tried to hold her She straightened up, and it could be seen that Zhou Dongyu was really drunk.

8. Zhou Dongyu, who is drunk, kicks his legs from time to time, fidgets, and looks innocent and cute. What was it that made her so drunk that she needed help from an assistant? Zhou Dongyu, who has always been carefree, lively and optimistic, suddenly appeared in everyone’s sight in this state, which is really weird.

9. Many netizens began to wonder if her new relationship has changed. You know, for girls, falling out of love is not a trivial matter, and it is more rational to use alcohol to drown their sorrows.

10. However, drinking so much alcohol in the middle of the night is not only harmful, but also unsafe. I hope everyone will protect themselves and not learn this style.

11. I don’t know if there will be a follow-up to this relationship. After all, Zhou Dongyu is now 27 years old. She really needs to think about her life’s major events, and hope that this drunkenness is not what everyone guessed.

12. Zhou Dongyu’s recent situation

13. Recently, Zhou Dongyu, a girl with a ghost horse, appeared on the cover of “Hongxiu” magazine again. She has always been dressed unusually in Zhou Dongyu. This time, she appeared on the cover of the July issue of “Hong Xiu” magazine, showing a strong and handsome demeanor. The exquisite facial features and light red lips show a full of charm and lightness, but there is still that ghostly temperament in his bones.

14. It’s still the playful and spiritual short hair, this set is also very cool to wear. Put a black one-shoulder sweater over the white t-shirt, revealing not the shoulder and neck lines but a casual white t-shirt, showing a unique style. Loose sleeves with some puff sleeves.

15. Add some cuteness to this handsome style, while also bringing some playful touches.

16. The slim-fit sweater perfectly shows Zhou Dongyu’s slender figure, and the white leather bag with black embellishment enriches Zhou Dongyu’s figure, and at the same time raises the sight line. The lower body is matched with a short skirt with black and white letters printed on it. I have to say that petite girls are really suitable for short skirts.

17. Pulling up the waistline of the short skirt to reveal those beautiful legs is the best way to shape your height. It’s a lot taller all of a sudden, and a pair of black and white heels look different from Martin boots. In fact, they are very distinctive boots with black stripes Embellishments make the look stand out.

18. This suit is more in line with Zhou Dongyu’s usual style. The blue plaid shirt is clean and fresh, and the chest is decorated with light brown plaid pockets, which set off the pattern of the plaid pants, making the two plaids more compatible, without a sense of mess, but showing the fashion sense of the suit.

19. A black exquisite wallet is tied around the waist, embellishing the shape and emphasizing the waistline. Wear a pair of brown short boots on the feet, which are the same color as the trousers, with obvious layering, which further elongates the height.

20. White is really the most temperamental color, especially warm white. And white with golden metal buttons, there is no lack of noble temperament in intellectual elegance. The golden buttons not only embellish the shape, but also modify the figure with the lines of the clothing.

21. Neat lapels, stiff shawls, and white tassels show the queen’s mighty aura. The lower body is matched with a pair of high-waist suspenders of the same color. The suspenders are put down at will, and a casual and lazy atmosphere blows towards the face. And the finishing touch of the whole look is this white beret.

22. Show this kind of intellectual elegance to the fullest.

23. Different from the intellectual elegance of the previous set, this set is a proper ghostly pink girl. The red turtleneck makes Zhou Dongyu’s small face like an elf more delicate. The pink short Skirts, asymmetrical decorations and bows make this girly feel more intense,

24. The freely fluttering bow ribbons are so beautiful. Putting on a pair of black satin high-heeled short boots and pairing them with a pair of black stockings adds some sexy femininity to this girly look, and a pink bow tie on one foot echoes this trend again pink.

25. Standing against this gorgeous background also makes the ghost girl playful and smart!

26. However, counting this time, Dongyu Zhou is already on the Red Show for the 9th time, so I have to praise Dongyu Zhou’s fashion resources. Although the cover of the magazine this time has a light and familiar look with bright red lips, it is still that whimsical and smart ghost girl in her bones! Do you like Zhou Dongyu like this?

