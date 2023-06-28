relatives ask for blood donors

This Wednesday through Twitter, Ángel de Brito spread the request made by the relatives of Silvina Luna. According to the message shared by the driver on her official profile, the model needs blood donors while she remains in intensive care.

The LAM driver shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent to him from Silvina Luna’s environment. “For those who can help, thank you very much,” said de Brito along with the information on receiving donors.

The request was sent from the Italian Hospital where the media remains hospitalized. “We depend on the solidarity and collaboration of the community so that our patients continue with their treatments,” reads the beginning of the message where the requirements that potential donors must meet are then attached.

Those people who want to come to help Silvina will be able to make an appointment through WhatsApp or by email from the health center.

According to the website of the Italian Hospital, the Transfunctional Medicine Service is located at Av. Teniente General Juan Domingo Perón 4250, 3rd Floor (CABA) and works from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm and on Saturdays from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.

