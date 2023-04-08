The agroecology project invites communities to return to sustainable production. Courtesy image

The idea of ​​going back to the roots and reinvigorating family farming life in the region, These were sufficient reasons for Jorge Aragón together with his wife Cecilia to decide to create “Janus – Integrative Rural Project” in Contralmirante Cordero on the basis of biodynamic agriculture and agroecology more than 15 years ago.

Biodynamic agriculture is an approach to organic agriculture that is based on the belief that the earth, plants and animals form an interconnected system that must be treated as a whole to maintain its balance and health. It was developed by the Austrian philosopher and farmer Rudolf Steiner in the 1920s.





Jorge is an Agronomist Engineer, he grew up in Cipolletti. The farm always had a place in his life. His family was always linked to the traditional productive activity and during his professional practice he worked for more than thirty years in a renowned fruit company.

In 2009, together with his wife They decided to buy a farm in Contralmirante Cordero and shape a project that is based on sustainable production, agroecology and organic agriculture.

This kind of technique focuses on growing healthy and sustainable food that respect the environment and natural cycles.

«When I retired I decided to continue linked to production but from another perspective. That is how we acquired an abandoned farm and settled with the aim of improving our quality of life based on sustainability”, says Jorge

Biodynamic agriculture and agroecology they facilitate the production of high-quality food and help maintain biodiversity and soil fertility.

“Our region has unique characteristics for communities to reconnect with the land.” Jorge Aragon. Agricultural engineer

The project was conceived with the idea of ​​recovering the learning of traditional agriculture that gave life to the Alto Valle and generate methods that allow future sustainability based on the sustainable production of vital and nutritious foods.

«Janus» offers throughout the year to its Associated Families, a weekly delivery that includes a wide variety of vital, nutritious and fresh foods freshly harvested from the garden. They also offer elaborate products.

The associated families that make up the project rThey receive a proportional part of what they produce. That is why this method is sustained with the support of the community through a system known as CSA (Community that Supports the Farmer).

Back to the field:

In the Alto Valle, 75% of the population of Río Negro and Neuquén is concentrated in more than 20 municipalities, with a population of around one million inhabitants.

“Our region has unique characteristics for communities to reconnect with the land. We have an exceptional irrigation system that has persisted for more than a hundred years with young and extremely fertile lands”add.

Through his project, Jorge proposes to revalue family farming on our lands. «It is the healthiest method since it does not use chemical products. We promote the farmer’s agriculture, proposing a friendly relationship with the environment that attracts responsible consumers », he adds.

«In the Alto Valle there is a large amount of land that is out of use or abandoned. “Janus” tries promote the concept of biodynamic agriculture to generate public and private development policies that invite the community to return to the countryside and start producing like the first farmers who populated the region”, assures Aragon.

