The past few years have seen enormous success for Relax Gaming, one of the most well-known game creators in the online gaming sector. This is primarily due to their superb Silver Bullet platform, their excellent range of betting platforms partners like casino ICE, and their patented Slots. Relax Gaming is a “powerhouse” for creating slots, and their intuitive bonus rounds, Free Spins Features, and Progressives provide engaging gameplay. Relax Gaming has over ten years of experience working in online gambling.

Relax Gaming’s top slots:

Money Train 2 TNT Tumble Mega Flip Hellcatraz Temple Tumble

Despite being excellent and incredibly fun, many of Relax Gaming’s titles weren’t regarded as coming from the best game developers. With games like Temple Tumble and Money Train becoming immensely popular with players and operators, that is slowly beginning to change. Money Train 2 was the primary game release that solidified Relax’s position at the gaming industry’s top: Relax has evolved from a “good to have” studio to one that is “vital.”

Relax Gaming’s Partner Casino Operators

The Silver Bullet platform from Relax Gaming has made it simple for Casino Operator Partners to offer games from numerous other game developers through a single Relax integration. This has appealed to operators because they can choose Relax Gaming and instantly access various games. Relax Gaming has partnered with some of the most prominent names in iGaming since the launching of the Silver Bullet gaming platform, such as Flutter (Betfair / Paddy Power) and GVC (Party Casino, Ladbrokes, etc.)

Security and Licensing at Relax Gaming

With offices worldwide, Relax Gaming has increased legal obligations, particularly regarding online gaming compliance and regulation. Relax Gaming now holds three major online gaming licenses: Gibraltar, the Maltese Gaming Authority, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. More recently, the Romanian Gambling Commission granted Relax Gaming a license to operate online casinos, allowing Romanian players to access and enjoy their games.

Relax Gaming Debut in Italy

iGaming aggregator and provider Relax Gaming is getting ready to debut in Italy after expanding its reach into Serbia through a partnership signed with Meridian Gaming at the beginning of March and foraying into the Netherlands last October. The famed PokerStars operator and Relax have teamed up, and Relax has agreed to offer its premium content to the operator’s Italian clientele.

The Agreement Is a Part of Relax’s 2022 European Expansion Plans

The partnership is the first step in Relax’s enormous European development plan. It will make its tier-one portfolio of games available on the Italian iGaming market for the first time. Several regulated gambling markets on the continent are the strategy’s target through 2022. The provider hopes to establish several new collaborations in the coming months by utilizing the several operators who are members of its network and have operating permits in Italy.

Due to PokerStars’ prominent placement among the top three “best operators in the country,” Relax has decided to debut here. Customers loyal to it will now get free access to more than 3,000 exclusive blockbusters and popular games like Money Train 2 and Temple Tumble. Additionally, through its Silver Bullet and Powered By Relax programs, PokerStars will soon be able to access additional premium content from the supplier’s 50+ hand-picked gaming studio partners.

The penetration of the iGaming industry in Italy, according to Relax’s chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Ride, is “another key milestone on Relax’s road” that will enable it to strengthen its footprint in regulated jurisdictions around Europe. Italy is one of the continent’s largest, most prominent, and most competitive markets, making it an excellent place for the supplier to differentiate themselves while taking advantage of “a multitude of chances.”

Nadiya Attard, the chief commercial officer of the provider, referred to PokerStars as a business-to-consumer powerhouse with a “longstanding reputation” that should provide Relax Gaming with “an amazing start” in the most important iGaming sector. As a result of the new launch, Attard also voiced her great hopes for the company’s expansion.

PokerStars Continues to Grow Throughout Europe and Strives for Global Dominance

Not just Relax Gaming finds the European market attractive. Flutter, the parent company of PokerStars and owner of FanDuel and Sportsbet, has ambitious aspirations for growth across the continent. The company’s main objective is to gain global hegemony in the iGaming industry while continuing to expand its empire of verticals for gaming, betting, and poker and establishing itself in the worldwide iGaming market through names like Betfair, Junglee, and Adjarabet.

PokerStars, owned by Flutter, announced at the end of January that it would enter the Greek market. Players in this country will now have access to PokerStars real money tournaments, poker games, sports betting, and casino games. Before announcing its new collaboration with Red Bull Racing and ahead of the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, PokerStars also revealed its intentions to enter the recently established and regulated Ontario iGaming sector.

