Release Radar: DRAMAS, MIBLU, PANDE, RIAN UVM…! – mica

The Release Radar is a monthly selection of single releases from the field of pop/rock/electronics made in Austria.

Lisa Pac – „One last dance” (Pacapproved // VÖ 14.07.2023)

“One last dance” announces the musical reincarnation of Lisa Pac at. Whereby – only those who died before can be reborn. You can’t say that about the very successful Upper Austrian. Until recently, the pop anthems came out of the speakers quite powerfully and lively. 2022 was actually a year full of highlights. Nevertheless, the critical conscience asks itself: “Do I even want to go there?

What do I want as an artist – what could I as an artist?”

In any case, back to the roots is the new motto and dresses the first self-produced song in an authentic club-ready guise with soulful, breathy vocals à la Billie Eilish.

Lisa Pac

JUNIPA GOLD – „Turn To Dust” (Rola Records // VÖ 14.07.2023)

The Vorarlberg Band Juniper Gold already provided the proof with their previous releases that they understand themselves excellently when it comes to indie rock and is now quite rightly counted among the most interesting and promising acts of the Austrian rock and pop scene. With “Turn To Dust” follows the next coup of the troupe, which is clustered around the powerful-voiced frontwoman Mia Berchtold. And once again know Juniper Gold convincing at all levels. The song starts subdued and untypical for the band with electronic drums. As a result, however, the number grows more and more into a rousing anthem that spreads in the ear canals and really develops atmosphere. “Turn To Dust” is another single from the upcoming EP “Before We Turn To Dust”, which will be released in autumn 2023.

Juniper Gold

Shadow Music – “Sunday Service” (Problembär Records // release July 14, 2023)

Behind the band Schattenmusik are the brothers Enzio and Hieronymus Kloss. They themselves describe their music as psychedelic hits, which basically means everything and nothing. What the two of them definitely have in their new number “Sunday Service” is handmade acoustic pop music with band accompaniment with a touch of the 1960s, which lets you indulge in the sound and encourages you to slow down. The song has its very own charm, it’s a bit weird, spreads a good mood and yet has a deeper meaning. The debut album of the two Salzburgers living in Vienna has been announced for autumn. can be seen live Schattenmusik among other things on 30.7. at the Pop Festival Vienna.

Shadow Music (Facebook)

DRAMAS – “AFK Mode” (Fabrique Records // VÖ 05.07.2023)

Artificial intelligence is the new big topic that is being talked about everywhere. And there are quite a few who are afraid of the developments that this entails. But you can also approach the topic in a completely different way. With irony, as demonstrated by the Viennese duo DRAMAS, for example. On top of that, Viktoria Winter and Mario Wienerroither do it in a musically more than just appealing way. As you are used to from the two, they interpret the concept of pop according to their own ideas: demanding in songwriting, multifaceted and refreshingly different in the sound work, stylistically multidimensional and wonderfully catchy and casual in tone. With such a strong harbinger, one can really look forward to the upcoming album, which is due to be released in early 2024.

DRAMAS

MIBLU – „Island“ (Assim Records // VÖ 03.07.2023)

The desire to return to the place and time when everything was light-hearted. In her new single “Island”, the Viennese artist MIBLU longs for the togetherness that she experienced there and that was apparently irretrievably lost. The song, clad in a minimalistic electronic sound, conveys itself through a hauntingly melancholic tone that unfolds a great deal of atmosphere and at the same time encourages you to dance. A strong foretaste of the debut album that will be released in autumn.

MIBLU (Facebook)

PANDE – “Happier” (VÖ 05.07.2023)

It is a kind of musical excursion into the 90s of the last century for the Viennese musician PANDE is doing with his new single “Happier”. On the one hand, the song somehow evokes memories of bands and artists like them with its grungy guitar sound, vintage drum loops and the melancholic mood it transports Pixies and Beck on the other hand, he also knows how to convince with enough character of his own. PANDE succeeds in putting his own personal stamp on the sound of the past and making it tangible in a really authentic way. A really strong song.

PANDE (Facebook)

Fresh snow – “This world is more beautiful” (Las Vegas Records // release 06/30/2023)

When the second single comes out, the album is not far away.

The goal of fresh snow it has always been, Schubert and Nirvana unite in one song. The musical mastermind of the band, Hans Wagner, has always succeeded in this daring endeavor in the best possible way. That’s how the albums belong fresh snow in the compulsory collection of the melancholic listener who wants to resonate with the suffering world. At least as well Nirvanas “MTV Unplugged in NY” or a recording of Schubert’s “Winterreise”.

The new album is also melancholy, although the strings no longer form this chamber music foundation. They sound more like samples from the library. The beat in the direction of trip-hop and maybe a bit fresher. You also want to do justice to the name.

fresh snow

Cari Cari – „My Grandma Says We Have No Future” (perla nera // VÖ 30.06.23)

“My Grandma Says We Have No Future” von Search Search sounds like a jingle for a commercial for Search Search.

Search Search is not a new bar from Nestlé, but a pop duo from Vienna. Also one of the most successful export hits from Austria. (3rd place in the Austrian Album Charts!)

Numerous concerts at major international festivals show that the band is not just a treat for the algorithms of the big playlists. Catchy vocal melodies, a repetitive bassline and a chorus that melts your eardrums after just 30 seconds are the ingredients for this musical treat. Wrapped in Psych-Indie-Surf style. On top a stylish music video à la “The Witches of Eastwick”.

Message: Face the terrible present with gallows humor. This literally calls for a zombie guitar solo by AK.

Search Search

VALEH – “otherside” (töchterundsöhne // release 16.6.2023)

A song about saying goodbye with the hope of meeting again. The Viennese actress Valerie Huber ventures into new territory under the name Valeh. And on the musical one. This is done in a really convincing way. Their first single “otherside” reveals itself to be a real danceable summer song, which doesn’t score with an exuberant party mood, but with a slightly melancholic and thoughtful note swinging emotionally makes its way into the auditory canals. Strong debut.

Valerie Huber

Rian – „Sexy” (Warner Music Group Germany // VÖ 16.06.23)

The Carinthian musician Rian shows us in his new single what “sexy” means. That almost sounds like a threat – if it weren’t for the postscript: “Of course only if you want to” during the break. Consensus is the key word of the hour anyway.

Finally an act made in Austria, which is based on American entertainers à la Justin Timberlake, without just generating foreign shame. You will be hearing a lot more from this young songwriter in the future. From indie to hit radio.

Rian

