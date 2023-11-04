Release Radar: Lex Candy, Manu Delago UVM – Mica

The Release Radar is a monthly selection of single releases from the pop/rock/electronic sector made in Austria.

Philomena – „Flowergarden“ (VÖ 03.11.’23)

Philomena is a young singer and songwriter from Vorarlberg. Her single “Flowergarden” is a soulful jazz ballad about letting go. Gentle jazz chords with piano accompaniment suggest pathetic inseparability. The chorus is a step further. “I never thought i’d be good at leaving” also leads musically into a self-assured mood that is inspired by soulful role models Adele and Alicia Keys lets shine through.

Philomena is live on November 16th. in the Okay Linz or on November 29th. in the Loop to experience in Vienna.

Philomena

Kimyan Law – „Facade [feat. SISKA]“ (PlusPlusPlus Music // 27.10.’23)

A song about appearances and being. Kimyan Law and SISKA In their number, they address the contrast between the innermost and the externally portrayed to others and what an emotionally grueling struggle it is for someone to constantly maintain this facade. Musically, the Viennese electronic artist shows himself as usual with an independent note that extends far beyond the realm of electronic music and also sounds a lot more varied in terms of structure than many things from the same musical area. Deep basses, breaky beats and a complex and experimental sound work provide the atmospheric underpinnings, which singer SISKA directs in a gripping, melancholic direction with her crystal-clear voice.

Kimyan Law

LEX CANDY – “Wolverine” (Gartenhaus Records // Release October 27, ’23)

That the Eisenstadt musician Alexander Grill alias Lex Candy His releases of the last few months show that he has a knack for strong pop songs. The melodies and vocal lines that he sounds in his songs are exactly the kind that immediately settle in your ear canals and create a great atmosphere. The new single “Wolverine” is no exception in this regard. With its positive vibe, the song encourages you not to give up, no matter how tough life seems. It’s easier to overcome crises and obstacles as a couple, with a loved one at your side who gives you the strength to get up again and again. Lex Candy

Lex Candy

Manu Delago – „Modern People feat. Mad About Lemon“ (One Little Independent Records // VÖ 25.10.’23)

With “Modern People feat. “Mad About Lemon” is Manu Delago’s first preview of his new album “Snow From Yesterday,” which will be released next year. The song that the Tyrol-born composer, Grammy nominee and celebrated percussionist together with the vocal trio Mad About Lemon (“Heidi Erler, Mimi Schmid and Anna Widauer) is a piece of music with a calm tone with a profound message, which is told in a very atmospheric way via gently dancing handpan sounds, a subtle minimalist beat and wonderful vocal harmonies. Manu Delago and Mad About Lemon In “Modern People” they address the technologies that are so highly valued by many and their ever-continuing development; they ask themselves whether we as humans will still be able to use them in a few decades in the face of the many current crises – such as the climate crisis, which seems to be progressing inexorably can. A gripping song that touches and also makes you think.

Manu Delago – The Best Of Manu Delago

Oscar Haag – “Sharpen the knives” (LKMTV // VÖ 20.10.’23)

“Sharpen the knives” and prick up your ears when Oskar Haag follows up with a rumba in the same year of the release of his acclaimed debut album. Loud Wikipedia The special artistic feature of rumba lies in the playing of two partners. In a well-danced Rumba there is intense courtship; In artistic contrast, both partners desert from time to time and have to be lured by the other to return. The focus is on the non-verbal communication of the protagonists, to which the audience ideally feels invited to take part in the dancers’ exciting flirtation.

An exercise that the Austrian Beauty manages effortlessly, even on her own. It becomes exceptionally likely to be a hit when the promising dance is joined by a longing, exotic melody, which is placed over a stylistically successful fusion of synthetic and acoustic brass harmonies and thus burns subito into the auditory cortex of those participating listeners.

How much the sound is reminiscent of a hit single by another brilliant school dropout and his preference for a city in France will not matter in retrospect when fans soon declare “Sharpen the Knifes” to be a kind of “Lambada” of their generation and as a soundtrack of homage celebrate their allegory of a new masculinity.

Oscar Haag

BARBARA NEUHAUSER – “Spiegel” (release: October 20, ’23)

A pop song wrapped in a sound that sets a somewhat unusual accent in a really beautiful and exciting way. The fact that the young Viennese singer and songwriter Barbara Neuhauser speaks her own musical language has already become clear through her previous releases, such as “Wie im Traum”. The same applies to their new single “Spiegel”, which was created by keyboardist and producer Angel Vassilev (formerly known as Ellis Noah) was produced. The song once again emphasizes Barbara Neuhauser’s exceptional vocal qualities and conveys a warm breeze that creates an impressive atmosphere due to its calm and dreamy character. The song invites you to just let yourself drift for a moment and captures the listener with a special, pleasant energy that really touches you. In view of such an impressive harbinger, one can be excited about the singer’s debut, planned for 2024.

Barbara Neuhauser

