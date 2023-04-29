Release Radar: NEW SNOW, ELIS NOA, KOENIG, COUSINES LIKE SHIT, etc…! – mica

The Release Radar is a monthly selection of single releases from the field of pop/rock/electronics made in Austria. The current publications summarized by Dominik Beyer.

RUHMER – “B&W” (daughters sons records // release 14.04.23)

With the single “B&W” there Ruhmer a first charming foretaste of his hereby announced debut album. With white leather slippers and gold chains, the dance routine on the sofa is reminiscent of Mark Wahlberg’s star role in Boogie Nights and skilfully warms up the Golden Age of Disco musically. But not only as a performer, but also as a producer. In analogy to the Hollywood film drama mentioned above, this would be a seductive mixture of the fictional producer Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds) and the high performer aka Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg) in one person, with which he would probably not have to beg for the favor of the roller girls for long .

Ruhmer

Alpha Romeo & the Summer Tires – “Artist’s Hands” (Problembär records // release 03/31/23)

“Artist’s Hands” is a critical examination of two antagonistic characters. Metaphorically perhaps also the clash of the boomer vs. millennial generation.

Some have raised all sorts of emotions to a trend-setting motivator for their goals and priorities. Presented pointedly, with an ironically mannered head voice, current topics of our narcissistic society find their way into this theatrical-satirical song. The artist as an allegory of the millennials.

They earn little and are stressed out by the constant search for meaning and the true self. “You can’t find anything in this chaos,” says the boomer, whose quality of life is in direct proportion to his salary, with a callous timbre in his voice. Always alternately interpreted by the front man Alpha Romeo.

The artist, on the other hand, cannot live on air and love in reality and must therefore, for better or for worse, earn his living with gainful employment. But certainly not with a full-time job. Who wants to start the party weekend exhausted. Nevertheless, tiktok reels have to be filled with vacation videos from Bali and the expensively produced music videos have to be financed. You’re not just an artist, you’re also a narcissist.

A musical self-reflection of a generation that questions everything.

This is accompanied sensitively by the band in an Italo-Disco-Indie-Rock feeling The summer tires and finally with an artificial and purposefully characterless staged music video in front of the green screen. A self-deprecating and successful examination of the ego of our time.

Alpha Romeo & the summer tires

New Snow – “U-Boot” (Las Vegas Records // release 04/28/23)

How is it that “men fight for their bondage as for their salvation”? The philosopher Baruch de Spinoza asked himself the current question almost four hundred years ago. In an era in which people can be counted and evaluated publicly through digital personality profiles, we submit to silent competition and, according to Isolde Charim, voluntarily succumb to the torments of narcissism.

No wonder, then, that critical artists address this anti-social principle.

One of these outstanding songwriters, composers and arrangers is Hans Wagner aka fresh snow. In the current single “U-Boot” he directly asks us how we live our lives. As a media submarine, that doesn’t seem like a far-fetched answer. But the question is asked by few who are marketing their own awesome life has become the main leisure activity. Because it has become our dominant ideology to behave as if we were in a paid service relationship with social media providers.

But not for everyone, life is a thoughtful product that we sell to others like a music album.

Nevertheless, or precisely because of this, interested listeners should like the album by fresh snow “The Noise of the World” is highly recommended at this point.

fresh snow

SIAMESE ELEPHANTS feat. WALEED MAHGOUB – “SUNDAY” (Live at Pyramids of Giza) – (seayou records // VÖ 23.04.23)

The four-piece indie band Siamese Elephants from Vienna has chosen the Cairo-based saxophonist for the current release “Sunday”. Waleed Mahgoub invited. Igor Djordjevic reinforces the band on the percussions and gives the relaxed soul-funk everything that the sonorous title is able to associate, or even fans on the disco-funk band Parcels appreciate. In the music video, the band can be seen in a live session on a rooftop terrace in Cairo in front of the panorama of the Pyramids of Giza.

Siamese Elephants

Elis Noa – “You only like me when i’m fun” (live studio session) (Las Vegas Records // VÖ 14.04.23)

„Nobody knows you, when i’m down and out“ heißt ein Popsong von Jimmy Cox, which was published exactly one hundred years ago. In terms of content, the current single “You only like me when I’m fun” refers to Ellis Noah to the same superficiality in social relations. Musically it has less to do with it.

The music seems more like the soundtrack to a hypnotic trance state. Introduced by the samples of the synthetic drums, which act like a static pendulum. The long reverb tail of the snare, which is constantly beaten on a beat of three, could serve as an impulse for slow breathing, which is accompanied by a focussing of attention. Attention that the deep talk of the singer, presented in moderato e cantabile, requires.

The outside world blurs at the edges of the synthesizer’s harmonies, the alternation of which seems like a scanning of the limbic system. In search of new facets of the personal unconscious.

The heart directs – the big drum reminds us of that.

Dream images appear in the mind’s eye. Drones fly over distant continents and dive through black holes in alien galaxies. That would make an exciting music video. Ultimately, however, the two artists opted for the stylistic device of understatement and released an unconventional live studio session on the comfortable couch that is so symbolic of Vienna.

Ellis Noah

INTRA – “Last Born” (döchtersöhne records // release 04/14/23)

Die Rock-Band Intra has created a masterpiece with her latest song “Last Born”. The song begins with an intense guitar riff, which, as is typical for the genre, interlocks with the drums and thus – figuratively speaking – acts as a gear for the head-nodding listeners.

As if on the assembly line of an industrial production plant, the song moves through all the seemingly cathartic production processes, which front woman Bianca Ortner is above all able to breathe soul into. At the same time, by the way, she is also part of the rhythm section on bass. This has to be done skillfully, because it requires – practiced at the same time – skills that actually seem incompatible.

Intra

Koenig – “Last Dance feat. Nappy Nina” (Ventil Records // VÖ 07.04.23)

Dance a “Last Dance”. Luke King along with the American rapper and producer Nappy Nina, before the album “1 Above minus underground” sees the dim neon light of the underworld on April 28th, 2023. This is exactly what the big city sounds like or the soundtrack of a trip on the U6 in Vienna.

Analog signals, whose patch plan is similar to that of the New York subway network, are passed through a number of filters on analog synthesizers, causing the overtones to weave into a kind of greasy film in the mix of the recording. One could say an artificially produced patina that gives the sterility of digital recording techniques a hand-made authenticity again. An authenticity that makes the music sound like listening to the recording session from the perspective of the bass drum microphone.

Koenig

CousinEs like Shit – „Barbie“ (seayou records // VÖ 31.03.23)

The fact that we do not treat people of different sexes free of clichés is due to countless role models that have been cemented in our heads over the centuries. But times change. We just need more role models so we can learn to judge someone based on their character and their abilities.

You can see for yourself that the last twenty-five years have not been an emancipatory vacuum when you listen to the song “Barbie Girl” by the Norwegian-Danish Bubblegum pop group Aqua listens.

Their toxic ken, dem Aqua who sang a promising invitation to sexual harassment with “you can touch – you can play” in 1997 would probably find himself the center of the #metoo debate today as a perpetrator. Not only because of its high profile. Also, one probably would plastic no longer the rhyme it’s fantastic follow.

Therefore, the Viennese lo-fi band Cousines like Shit has now released her own version of the popular plastic doll. And it comes along much more emancipated:

„You reduce me to my body but I’m so much more – You call me Barbie and see a dumb blond whore“

And anyway, you better call me by my real name – that would be Barbara.

“Barbie represents all people who are taken less seriously because of their appearance or gender,” says the band of the two cousins ​​Hannah and Laura Breitfuss about their new song.

Cousines like Shit

Dio Dragaj – “Waiting for a Sign” (Columbia / VÖ 24.03.23)

“Faith does not come by signs, but signs follow those who believe” (D&C 63:9). Those who are themselves such a divine sign, on the other hand, can wait all the longer.

Dear God, a Viennese RnB prophet, released his EP entitled “Waiting for a sign” on 4/7/23. Pathetic and self-confident, the title track of the same name bursts with great emotions in a solemn 6/8 groove. The long phases until the next change in harmony offer plenty of room for extended melismas, which the young artist already successfully demonstrated in 2019 – then 14 years old – on “the voice kids”. The long melody arcs of the self-produced and composed song testify to his musical talent. Or as Rachmaninoff is said to have put it so succinctly: “Big Line – Big Musician”.

Dear God

You can find many more new releases in this playlist on YouTube!