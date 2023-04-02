The Release Radar is a monthly selection of single releases in the field of pop/rock/electronics made in Austria. The current publications summarized by Dominik Beyer.

Bipolar Feminine – “As it is” (Buback Tonträger GmbH // release 03/31/23)

“How it is” sings about the content of the eponymous title of the debut album “A fragile system”, which is expected in May. Front woman Leni Ulrich addresses the theme of the second single precursor in a dry and almost already Hildegard Knefscher Manner the strength of holding together long-lasting systems. As a declared fighter against patriarchy, the song is sung with irritated frustration. Because apparently everything stays the same as it is – as it remains.

Man is good but lazy. We all need to fundamentally change our worldview. In so many areas. So overwhelmed. Especially since we naturally orientate ourselves strongly towards our ancestors. But the world has rapidly changed into another in the last few years. Urgently time for many new role models. Leni Ulrich seems to be suitable for this. Maybe it’s her composure. Excited and controlled at the same time. Sometimes serious and sometimes full of irony. Bipolar in the best sense.

Because the world is never like this or like that. But definitely in the near future.

Bipolar Feminine

rossvanboss – „malamore“ (benebene // VÖ 31.03.23)

If the fixed view of everyday things clouds the view, traveling helps. That cheers the mind and helped Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to unexpected artistic creativity. Above all, the poet prince’s “Italian Journey” is an early and prominent document of this healing paradise.

And more than ever, almost every Italian word is so symbolically charged that you could sing a song about it. Yes actually should. And that’s not just what we’re doing at the moment Roy Bianco & die Abbrunzati Boys. Since 2021, this mechanism has also been used by il cantante Rosso di Bosso aka rossvanboss to his advantage, and sweeps what-rhymes-with-“grissini” search results through his vocoder’s ‘Gianna Nannini Preset’. The young musician garnishes the crispy beats, which rattle through the speakers just as timelessly as a Vespa scooter, with catchy phrased melodies to create a musical Pizza Rossini.

rossvanboss

Toxic Violin – „Payback Time“ (VÖ 08.03.23)

The song “Payback Time”, which sees the light of day on 3/8/23, falls into the category of queer and rhythmically complex curiosities.

Roxanne Szankovich sings and plays the strom violin while being accompanied by Sylvia Deixler on the electric bass. Under the name of Toxic Violin the duo is unique to the genre Feminist Heavy Rock to assign. They inspire the audience with a performance presented in peep show charm, whose feminine character is not only underlined by the singer’s high voice.

In particular, however, those who do not have to watch their fingers while counting in order to decode the virtuoso changing odd meters. Some things you just have to see and not just hear.

Toxic Violin

Spilif – “anything you love” (all of us // release 3/3/23)

„You lovely art, in how many gray hours, (…) you have raptured me into a better world!”, wrote Franz Von Schober in his hymn to the art of music that in the composition of Franz Schubert became one of his best-known and most beautiful songs.

Well, it is the case that one can also find a peace-making passion apart from music, which also fills one with pride apart from economic usability and thus quantitative measurability.

The Tyrolean rapper advocates this Spilif in her latest single, “Anything You Love.” That doesn’t sound like a bell like it did back then Elizabeth Schwarzkopfbut unmistakably after graters.

The aphorisms are underscored by the puristically grooving band sound. And because the track’s message is so central, the forthcoming album will be eponymously titled, which sounds a lot more than just a hobby. Could it be noted in the Mental Health Diary? You lovely art, thank you for that!

Spilif

Dream nice – “uncut” (Futuresfuture // 03.03.23)

“uncut” is the name of the new single by Clemens Bobich alias Sweet Dreams. The young singer has been releasing trendy singles since 2020. Now on the label Futuresfuture.

As a representative of the Emo Rap genre, he sensitively devotes himself to emotional topics such as lovesickness, depression or anxiety. Clemens couples the pressed vocal sound, which, like his colleagues in the hip-hop scene, simulates the individual exhausted by intense street life, with catchy melodies. Tell me “uncut”, you know anyway, I can take it sounds emotional and at the same time has resilience. It is shown in high-resolution videos.

Sweet Dreams

EsRAP & Gasmac Gilmore – “Reden über Wien” (Springstoff // release 3/3/23)

EsRap use rap as a political and emancipatory means of expression to position themselves against outdated and outdated discourses that place people with migration experiences on the fringes of society. People with migration experiences should be understood as an everyday part and normal phenomenon of society (Wikipedia). Every sixth Viennese comes from Belgrade and raps EsRap in the current single “Reden über Wien”. If you consider that every third Viennese is not entitled to vote, you can already see an aspect of the imbalance.

In this collaboration, the rock band mixes in a music mix of hip-hop and Turkish-oriental arabesque Gasmac Gilmore heavy metal beats in the intercultural mix.

EsRap

Verified – “One call away (prod. Hardy X / Tobias Kuhn)” (Verified / Columbia // Release 03/02/23)

Verified has released their debut album “adhs”. The release will be accompanied by a video for the single “one call away” with a lot of thug life footage straight from the smartphone.

The song is about an unrequited love. Between the lines, however, the disappointment of the unfulfilled promise of the Silicon Valley advertising machinery also sounds.

The Sequenced Motif of the Chorus Line”Waiting for your name on the display – I thought you were my one call away” in its descending sequence of tones itself resembles the ringtone of the unfortunately hard-to-reach person. Seeing him online while he’s not answering doesn’t make things any better. Can the newer smartphone help with this?

The advertising lies of the digital empires make everything interesting appear to be within reach at all times because it is not always available. All friends and perhaps even greater love are just a click away. The Metaverse promises healing.

The album is named after an Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and aims to draw attention to the issue in adult women. In any case, it is striking that so many people are suddenly affected by this diagnosis. Without questioning a medical diagnosis, it is important to consider whether intensive use of the smartphone is the promising savior. Because “screens are drugs” also sings the German rapper Prince Pi on his current album called: “ADHS”

verified

CHRISTL – “Female Gaze (Woman Enough)” (Ink Music // VÖ 24.02.2023)

Holy Jesus Christian. Anyone who strives for equality must see the unequal distribution of beauty as an affront. To solve this problem, followers of the body positivity movement simply claim that all bodies are beautiful.

The philosopher Baruch de Spinoza said again: “It is not because a thing is good that we desire it. But because we desire it, it seems good to us.”

On the other hand, it is just as well known that the ideal of beauty is subject to change due to social norms. Best example is the Venus of Willendorf. The Kate Moss of the Neolithic.

Beauty is no longer innocent these days. Because the influence of the patriarchal-materialistic norm is no secret.

Nice to look at if Christianaccompanied by a powerfully voiced, soulful performance, contributes to a more diverse perspective of this world and impressively illustrates the difference character of our existence.

Body Positivity: 1 – Body Neutrality: 0

Christian

5K HD – „Consider“ (fiveK Records // VÖ 24.02.2023)

“Consider” is the new single from the avant-pop band 5K HD.

singer Look Lu Kovacs invites to excessive waste of love and lust. Waste is of course to be interpreted in the best figurative sense. So far so good.

But when it comes to sharing that with just one partner until the end of life, it becomes too catholic for many and they retreat into free solitude in fear. After all, freedom is our greatest asset, something that we have fought so hard for over the past few centuries. More and more often, however, egoism comes along in the cloak of freedom. Corona dictatorship and such…

Here, however, the marriage contract is not asked for, but in a gently soothing voice, accompanied by a contemplative groove, only the request is made to imagine it. Because we know Generation Snowflake is very sensitive.

5K HD

Gavis Dean – “I don’t give a fuck” / prod. YoungWhite & Polbeats (Gavis Dean // release 02/19/23)

Gavis Dean the one with the real name Giovanni Antonio Sokic means does rap. His distinguishing marks are aphorisms that won’t be subdued by current woken moral standards, a Nike patch on his cheek and lots of gold jewelry. Together with the Lamborghini, which of course was paid for in cash, this results in this unique Drip, to which the ladies, whether they are in a happy relationship or not, can logically only be as helplessly at the mercy of the fungus gnat as the yellow plug.

The narrative of the current single “It doesn’t bother me” by the Vienna-based rapper seems to follow a trend that has now also arrived in Austria, which has so far gained great popularity among the kids from the commuter belt, mainly in Germany.

Gavis Dean

You can find many more new releases in this playlist on YouTube!