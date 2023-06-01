Relevant information about Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiao Qiqi’s real name on Weibo Weibo_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiaoqiqi’s big world Weibo real name personal information, many people still don’t know, let’s take a look now…

About Chen Sicheng's derailed mistress who is Xiao Qiqi's big world Weibo real name personal information, many people don't know this, let's take a look now!

1. As the number one paparazzi in the entertainment industry, Zhuo Wei really doesn’t mind eating melons. Recently, Zhuo Wei broke the news again, saying that Chen Sicheng cheated on his wife Tong Liya during pregnancy.

2. As soon as the news came out, it caused an uproar. After all, the two have always shown their affection and have always been a model couple in the entertainment industry. Especially Tong Liya participated in the real men’s circle for a period of time during the breastfeeding period, and mentioned their love scenes many times in the reality show, and she was so envious of others!

3. Now, as soon as Zhuo Wei’s news came out, some fans asked Chen Sicheng if he had cheated on Weibo.

4. Chen Sicheng and Tong Liya both kept silent to the outside world. But there are also netizens: Although these celebrities who were exposed did not admit it, they did not use the law to protect themselves, which in itself is worthy of scrutiny.

5. Recently, Chen Sicheng reposted his wife’s Weibo with the text: Wife, Duo Duo and I are proud of you. We responded to cheating rumors with actions, making people dissatisfied with high EQ! In short, an entertainment controversy was avoided.

6. If a man really loves his wife, he will not let his wife who has just confinement participate in such a medical examination project. Not long after giving birth, I went to see a real man show. Not to mention that not long after giving birth, most girls can’t bear it.

7. Xiaoqiqi’s real-name profile photo on Big World Weibo

8. Nickname: Little Kiki’s World

9. Location: Guangzhou, Guangdong

10. Gender: Female

11. Birthday: September 27th.

12. Introduction: Try to be what you want.

