Home » Relevant information about Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiao Qiqi’s real name on Weibo Weibo_新广网
Entertainment

Relevant information about Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiao Qiqi’s real name on Weibo Weibo_新广网

by admin
Relevant information about Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiao Qiqi’s real name on Weibo Weibo_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiaoqiqi’s big world Weibo real name personal information, many people still don’t know, let’s take a look now…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiao Qiqi’s big world Weibo real name personal information, many people don’t know this, let’s take a look now!

1. As the number one paparazzi in the entertainment industry, Zhuo Wei really doesn’t mind eating melons. Recently, Zhuo Wei broke the news again, saying that Chen Sicheng cheated on his wife Tong Liya during pregnancy.

2. As soon as the news came out, it caused an uproar. After all, the two have always shown their affection and have always been a model couple in the entertainment industry. Especially Tong Liya participated in the real men’s circle for a period of time during the breastfeeding period, and mentioned their love scenes many times in the reality show, and she was so envious of others!

3. Now, as soon as Zhuo Wei’s news came out, some fans asked Chen Sicheng if he had cheated on Weibo.

4. Chen Sicheng and Tong Liya both kept silent to the outside world. But there are also netizens: Although these celebrities who were exposed did not admit it, they did not use the law to protect themselves, which in itself is worthy of scrutiny.

5. Recently, Chen Sicheng reposted his wife’s Weibo with the text: Wife, Duo Duo and I are proud of you. We responded to cheating rumors with actions, making people dissatisfied with high EQ! In short, an entertainment controversy was avoided.

See also  The further development of the constellation women who may get married in 2023

6. If a man really loves his wife, he will not let his wife who has just confinement participate in such a medical examination project. Not long after giving birth, I went to see a real man show. Not to mention that not long after giving birth, most girls can’t bear it.

7. Xiaoqiqi’s real-name profile photo on Big World Weibo

8. Nickname: Little Kiki’s World

9. Location: Guangzhou, Guangdong

10. Gender: Female

11. Birthday: September 27th.

12. Introduction: Try to be what you want.

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who is Xiao Qiqi’s real name personal information on Weibo in the big world. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

You may also like

Independiente, the only zonal winner in the Federal...

Bally Officially Announces Simone Bellotti as Creative Director

Cincinnati is still red hot; beat NYCFC 3-1...

Information about whether Xie Na is pregnant or...

Goodbye to romance: Japan already exhibits vending machines...

debt that makes awareness difficult

La letteratura italiana celebrated at Bookfest di Bucarest

Wave Film Week | Reorganizing time and space...

New Mexican Spanish survives mostly in sentences

An Othello of turgid opulence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy