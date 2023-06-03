Home » Relevant information about Internet exposure that Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen have officially broken up and changed their relationship in July_新广网
Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about the news that Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen have officially broken up and changed their relationship in July. Let’s take a look now!

1. It was revealed on the Internet that Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen had officially broken up in July. In March of this year, the relationship between Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen was exposed. Later, some netizens found photos of the two traveling in Korea wearing the same pajamas, and Li was also on the show. A slip of the tongue, suspected to kick the relationship between the two. April “I Am a Singer 2015 Summit” day,

2. Shen took the lead for the first time, and the scene was like this.

3. In March of this year, the relationship between Du Haitao and Shen was exposed. Later, some netizens found photos of the two wearing the same pajamas and traveling in Korea. Li once made a gaffe on the show, which seemed to blow up the relationship between the two. In April “I Am a Singer 2015 Summit”, Shen took the lead for the first time.

4. The scene was like a rehearsal for Shen and Du Haitao’s wedding. On the evening of October 11, Mango Mama blogger broke the news on Weibo that the two had officially broken up. And as early as July this year, netizen Ba Ye also broke the news on Weibo that Du Haitao and Shen had already broken up.

See also  UNIQLO x Marni 2022 autumn and winter joint series officially debut

5. Mango original mother Weibo: from beginning to end. A year ago I had the cheek to expose the relationship between Du Haitao and Shen, and later they also publicly acquiesced. However, what I want to say now is that the two have now decided to break up. Hey, let us meet and part, and wish each other happiness.

6. In this regard, some media contacted the brokers of both parties, but no one responded. And there are also netizens who don’t believe that the two have been in love, questioning the hype: happy breakup, happy hype! I really don’t think the two have ever been together. Another netizen said: I still think Du Haitao and Wu Xin are the best match!

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about the Internet exposure that Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen have officially broken up and changed their relationship in July. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

