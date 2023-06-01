Relevant information about Korean supermodel Irene Kim’s personal profile, height and age_News_News_News

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. A lot of people don’t know the relevant information about Korean supermodel Irene Kim’s profile, height and age. Let’s take a look now! 1. Who is…

1. Who is Ke Zhendong’s rumored girlfriend Irene Jin? In 2017, a Korean model named Irene Kim was born. She is known to Chinese netizens for having her rainbow-colored hair dyed and having an affair with Ke Zhendong.

2. This article will introduce Eileen King’s personal information in detail.

3. On November 8, 2017, Taiwanese media photographed Ke Zhendong and Irene appearing together in a nightclub in Xinyi District, Taipei. They have a close relationship and are suspected of being a couple. Afterwards, Irene clarified through the Korean media that the relationship between the two is just ordinary friends, not lovers.

4. He also said that other friends traveled with him.

5. Eileen King’s brief introduction, height and age introduction, full name: Eileen King

6. Location: South Korea

7. Birthplace: Seattle, USA

8. Birthday: November 6, 1987

9. Height: 178cm

10. Weight: about 52 kg

11. Occupation: Model

12. Brokerage company: South Korea respects brokerage companies, and American social model management.

13. Early life experience: Born and raised in Seattle, USA. His ancestral home is South Korea. He did not return to South Korea until he graduated from high school. Because of her growth experience, she can not only speak fluent English, but also speak standard Korean.

14. Occupation: Started as a street photographer. At the Seoul Fashion Week show in 2014, he attracted attention because of his iconic rainbow-colored hair. In July 2015, she became a fashion ambassador for Estée Lauder. Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica dresses up for her 30th birthday party.

15. Is it true that Ke Zhendong cheated on sexy models? Sources revealed that because friends of the same kind thought the Korean hot girl next to Ke Zhendong was a bit familiar, they searched online and found that it was actually Korean supermodel Irene Kim (Irene Kim).

16. He once appeared on the cover of the September issue of “Marie claire” (Marie claire) in Taiwan Province. It seems that he has attracted much attention in the international fashion circle. His designer friend also posted on PO IG that he and Irene Kim Kim), the woman seems to have entered his circle of friends.

17. In this regard, Ke Zhendong’s agency stated that the company’s position is not to respond to empty talk. In addition, because he has a wide network of contacts and is often invited to participate in various activities, Erin Jin’s revelations are not a big deal.

18. Irene Kim (Irene Kim) is a model who started out as a street shooter. Because a street photo taken at New York Fashion Week attracted a lot of attention, she has since gained a high reputation in the street photography world. Instagram has millions of followers.

19. Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica also attended her 30th birthday party. It is reported that she has an American background, is fluent in English, and is actively developing internationally. When she appeared on the Taiwan version of “Beautiful Lady” in September, she was left behind because she didn’t know her! An indispensable name for Korean fashion models,

20. It should prove that she is really noticed in the fashion industry.

21. Who is Ke Zhendong’s rumored girlfriend?Xiao Yaxuan

22. When love comes, even a 12-year-old gap cannot stop Ke Zhendong born in the 90s and Xiao Yaxuan born in the 70s. This one-and-a-half year standard sibling relationship ended in failure recently. At this time, without waiting for the easing, a new marriage took place, and Ke Zhendong on Weibo had a suffocating love affair with Cheng Yingjie, who was suspected of being a third party.

23. Cheng Yingjie

24. Cheng Yingjie, a Chinese-American mixed-race girl, is beautiful and has a prominent family background. Although her appearance cannot be compared with Liu Qingkong, her age is always the biggest advantage. Cheng Yingjie, who can pinch water, can be described as playful and cute, but Yujie Liu Qingkong has lost her status in the tender field for too many years.

25. Ke Zhendong’s Rumored New Lover Tracy

26. Zhang Weizhen (Tracy) suddenly became popular on the Internet because she appeared in Ke Zhendong’s arms and acted like a baby when Ko Zhendong Xiao Yaxuan was exposed to break up. Speaking of the femme fatale Zhang Weizhen (Tracy), many netizens were confused and didn’t know who she was.

27. Speaking of “Are You a College Student?” Anyone who likes Taiwanese variety shows knows that Zhang Weizhen is Tracy, a member of the team of “Are You a College Student”.

28. Li Yufen

29. In August 2014, he was arrested for smoking marijuana with Fang Zuming and others. Ke Zhendong was detained for 14 days. CCTV “Focus Interview” reported that Ke Zhendong had a history of drug abuse for 2 years. On August 28, 2014, Ke Zhendong was released and returned to Taiwan. Never came to the mainland to develop again.

30. In fact, some media reported that Ke Zhendong had a three-year relationship with Taiwanese film and television singer and graphic model Li Yufen, but the two did not make this relationship public. Li Yufen is 6 years older than Ke Zhendong. Ke Zhendong is no stranger.

