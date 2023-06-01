Relevant information about Little Shenyang Xiaosan who revealed that she was forced to have a miscarriage and received 600,000 hush money_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know the information about Little Shenyang Xiaosan who revealed that she was forced to have a miscarriage and received 600,000 hush money. Let’s take a look now! 1. Xiao Shen…

1. Xiaoshenyang Xiaosan revealed that she was forced to have a miscarriage and received 600,000 hush money. At the beginning of September, some netizens broke the news that Xiaoshenyang and Shen Chunyang had agreed to divorce. Distribution of property after marriage: The house is still owned by both husband and wife, and the gold store opened by Xiaoshenyang in Liaoyang has been transferred to the name of his ex-wife Shen Chunyang.

2. The two-person transfer school invested by Xiaoshenyang in Kaiyuan City is still mine.

The two-person transfer school invested by Xiaoshenyang in Kaiyuan City is still mine. The school is mainly managed by Xiaoshenyang's parents and elder brother. As soon as this news came out, it caused an uproar on the Internet.

5. At around 19:50 on September 3, Shen Chunyang responded on Weibo to the rumors of divorce circulating on the Internet, expressing his surprise: Oh, it’s so scary, I didn’t even know I was divorced. He comforted his family members by saying, “The peace of mind of the family members is simply fabricated out of thin air,” and reprimanded them: “It’s really wicked.”

6. On the evening of September 4th, another protagonist in the rumor, Xiaoshenyang, denied this absurd rumor on his Weibo: Everyone is very concerned about my marriage, bow down! We are fine, very fine. Do not worry!

7. The reason for the breakup was that Xiaoshenyang and Shen Chunyang had a daughter after marriage, and Xiaoshenyang’s parents hoped to embrace their grandson as soon as possible to carry on the family line. Xiaoshenyang and his wife failed to seek medical treatment, but the news that Xiaoshenyang had a crush on a female fan led to her pregnancy and her girlfriend’s miscarriage was discovered by her family later.

8. Shen Chunyang sought help from Xiaoshenyang’s parents, relatives and friends many times. In addition, the news also said that Xiaoshenyang’s extramarital affairs continued for many years, and his girlfriend took care of his acting affairs in private. During Xiaoshenyang filming Zhang Yimou’s “Three Guns Shooting Surprise” and was injured, his girlfriend visited Xiaoshenyang many times. Allegedly,

9. Shenyang got divorced because of the hard work of making video after the invisible girlfriend became pregnant.

10. Today, however, a third-party email from Shenyang was exposed, with the title: I have to say: Zhao Benshan and Shen Chunyang, please don’t go too far. In the first person, the e-mail begged Zhao Benshan and Shen Chunyang to let her go, and claimed that she graduated from the Conservatory of Music and was forced to abort her five-month-pregnant child.

11. The email also said that Zhao Benshan gave himself 600,000 yuan for hush money. I can’t help but wonder, could this be another well-planned hype?

12. The full text of the email from Shenyang:

13. Zhao Benshan and Shen Chunyang, please don’t go too far.

14. Shen Chunyang, please allow me to call you sister again. We are all women. I don’t want to argue with you. It’s not my fault that you divorced. Why use force over and over again?

15. Everyone has the right to live and love. Why do you force me to abort my unborn child? Five months old, that’s life! He is my flesh and blood, no matter what, he is innocent! Shen Chunyang, you can pretend to love in front of everyone, and then keep your name.

16. Have you ever thought about how a mother who lost her child feels at the moment? She is not you. She has nowhere to go.

17. From August 2006 to now, nothing, even giving up my own life, can bring the child back to this world. For such a long time, I have endured a lot of things alone, and I also hide it from my parents. I bear it alone, and I don’t want to make them sad.

18. Why do people always call me for no reason and warn me to leave Shenhe and get out of Shenyang?

19. I graduated from the Conservatory of Music. I have my own house and a steady job. I didn’t spend a penny on Shen He at all. He and I are just kindred spirits. Years ago he promised me a birthright. I never forced him or interfered with my family. I did not cause you to divorce. as a woman,

20. I also need to return to normal life. Why do you keep pushing me?

21. After I became pregnant, Shen He promised to keep the child, saying that my parents and you also agreed. Why did you ask me to kill the child again? You have become a mother and you have a daughter of your own. She is a piece of meat on my body. No mother in the world wants to destroy her child with her own hands. On the day of the miscarriage, Shen He was not there, only my elder brother was with me.

22. I’m not quarreling, I don’t want to argue with you, I’ve paid so much for him, can’t you understand me?

23. Shen Chunyang, don’t force me anymore, I also have the right to love someone upright. Zhao Benshan, the company’s affairs have nothing to do with me, my photos and videos will not be handed over to anyone, what is 600,000 yuan, hush money? I am not short of money, I can still support myself, I put it in my hand to protect myself,

24. I don’t want to lose everything when the child is gone. Even if I hand it in, I will hand it over to Shen He, not you and the company. I am also a mother who has been a mother. In the face of love, at least I am sincere and not so mean. Please, everything about your company really has nothing to do with me,

25. Please don’t bother me again, please? Please respect my choice and respect yourself. Shen He, do a good job in filming, if you are safe, you will be the sky! We’re all going to be fine.

