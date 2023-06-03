Relevant information about Sun Li’s smooth delivery of a child Netizens helped to name Xiaostool_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the information about Sun Li’s successful birth of a child that netizens helped to name Xiaostool. Let’s take a look now! 1. On November 12th…

1. In the early morning of November 12, movie star Sun Li gave birth to a son. Sun Li’s mother confirmed the news on Weibo, happily announcing that she has been promoted to grandma, and her little grandson is cute. Many netizens left messages to send blessings to Sun Li.

2. The screenwriter Yu Baimei also posted an article on Weibo about the late-night phone call from Weibo and being overjoyed. Many netizens speculated that he was alluding to Sun Li’s birth. On the same day, Sun Li’s mother confirmed the news on her Weibo. She revealed that Sun Li gave birth to a son early this morning, and it was a normal delivery. I received many blessings when I turned on my phone in the morning.

3. Mama Sun announced that she was officially promoted to grandma. She also especially thanked the fans for their support to Deng Chao and Sun Li. It is said that Sun Li’s child weighs about seven catties and two taels.

4. Since she was pregnant, Sun Li has been widely concerned about giving birth to a son. The speculation about whether to give birth to a son or a daughter is lingering in various entertainment circles. In the early morning of November 12, the answer to the mystery was finally revealed: 30-year-old Sun Li gave birth to a baby boy in a hospital in Shanghai. According to reports, the Deng family named the child Deng Lin.

5. Enthusiastic netizens also set off a wave of naming craze, and the small stool is the most popular among netizens.

6. Yesterday morning, Sun Li’s mother released the good news through Weibo, and I announced that I was officially promoted to grandma. By the way, it was also revealed that the baby was 7 catties and 2 taels, and the delivery was normal. This news immediately attracted the attention of the media, and a large number of media personnel rushed to the hospital and stayed outside. At noon, Sun Li’s manager rushed to the hospital.

7. I once again confirmed the news of Sun Li’s delivery to the media: mother and child are safe, and Zheng Chao is also very happy now. Thank you for your concern.

8. As soon as the news of Sun Li’s birth was announced, many fans immediately sent their blessings. Some people directly signed on Weibo instead of Deng Chao and Sun Li, congratulating Sun Li on the birth of a precious son. Let’s name Xiao Deng. We will jointly recommend it to Sun Li and Deng Chao.

9. This proposal was immediately responded by many people, some named Deng Yu, some named Deng Tianbao, but the name with the highest support was Stool. Netizen Rooney: Let’s call it ‘Little Stool’, which is a homophony of Xiao Dengzi, ‘the head of the seven weapons, when he grows up, he will be the number one in the entertainment industry’.

10. Of course, there are also many people who take the opportunity to mix jokes. Some netizens said that it would be nice to have a girl, and just call her Teresa Teng. Some people blame Sun Li for being born a bit late. If born on the eleventh day, it is called Deng Gun. The once-in-a-century Stick Festival is definitely worth commemorating.

11. As for the child’s name, until today (13th) morning, the media still has not received an official response from Deng Li, but someone broke the news to the media that the child’s name is Deng Lin, which means Lin Zi.

