Relevant information about the 10 highest-grossing Chinese-language crime films of the 21st century, “Chill 2” and “Wu Shuang” ranked fifth_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the relevant information about the 10 Chinese-language crime movies with the highest box office in the 21st century, “Cold War 2” and “Wu Shuang” fifth.

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the relevant information about the 10 Chinese-language crime movies with the highest box office in the 21st century, “Cold War 2” and “Wu Shuang” fifth. Let’s take a look now!

1. Of the top 10 Chinese-language crime movies of the 21st century, “Cold War 2” is at the bottom, and “Wu Shuang” is fifth. 10 “Chill War 2”: 676 million box office in the Mainland is an excellent sequel. The rhythm control also continues the solidity and comfort of the first part.

2. Hong Kong movies have always done a good job in describing the confrontation between the two armies. This time it is still a group play, and through the insertion of multiple characters, the confrontation between several major forces has been extended.With the ups and downs of the first movie

3. 10. “Cold War 2”: Mainland box office 676 million.

4. This is an excellent sequel. In terms of rhythm, the control also continues the solid comfort of the first part. Hong Kong movies have always done a good job depicting the confrontation between the two armies. This time it is still a group play, through the insertion of multiple characters, the confrontation between several major forces is extended. Compared with the ups and downs of the first part,

5. In the second part, Mr. Liu went all the way, the rhythm was as tight as the first part, but the audience lost the suspense. Overall, it is not bad.

6. 9. “Apostle Walker 2: Bourne Shadow”: The domestic box office was 702 million.

7. With good production, I tell a story without words. Good brother as always. The story is very simple, it all depends on the acting skills of the male gods. Three of the best actors, the acting is nothing to say. The first half of the plot is good, but the latter feels a bit rough. Combining with the Running of the Bulls Festival is very innovative and the scene is good. In general,

8. Qualified Hong Kong films.

9. 8. “Nobody Knows”: 794 million domestic box office.

10. The movie “Nobody Knows” shows that the ordinary is really ordinary under the dust, because even the dreams of every character in the film are too ordinary. A good comedy will make people laugh and cry. Although individual plots and character settings have some pandering meaning, the flaws cannot be covered up.

11. The sorrow of the little people. Life can be an ironic farce.

12. 7. “Anti-Corruption Storm 4”: The domestic box office was 799 million.

13. I still remember the shock of watching the anti-corruption storm for the first time. In the past few years, one has not been as good as one, so I have never been interested in watching it. But after reading the last chapter, I want to say that I have read this series pretty well, the plot connection is not smooth, there are a few intermittent, unclear, tasteless, it is a pity to discard.

14. LAM Raymond’s villain is a bright spot. Generally speaking, Kasi is indeed very luxurious, but the plot is a bit stretched, and I really want to complain.

15. 6. “Manslaughter 2”: The domestic box office was 1.121 billion.

16. In general, the story is complete and structured. But in order to fit the script, he created some unrealistic conflicts. This point is deducted more than the first point. That feeling that nothing is as good as one breath. The father finally sacrificed himself to save his son, and was a little moved.

17. This sentence of fireflies is very meaningful.

18. 5. The domestic box office of “Wu Shuang” was 1.273 billion.

19. The real money you see is actually counterfeit money, the real painting you see is actually a fake, and the lover you see is actually a double. True and false, up and down. The plot is reversed enough, the scenes are exciting enough, and the protagonist is weighty enough. I’m totally attracted by Aaron Kwok’s acting, super good looking.

20. The plot, logic, picture, and actors are all super exciting, and they are repeatedly brought out for aftertaste.

21. 4. “Sweeping Drugs 2: Battle Between Heaven and Earth”: 1.313 billion box office in the Mainland.

22. You can really only see the gun battle. The second half of the script is completely crazy and messy, the logic is completely confused, and the scheduling is also a mess. The drag racing in the subway station is very beautiful. An action movie with good acting and few surprises. Chen Musheng’s “Sweeping Drugs” runs through the brotherhood,

23. According to Qiu Litao’s narration, it disappeared. It is still the first one that looks good, the first one is deified, and it is difficult to surpass it later.

24. 3. “Bomb Disposaler 2”: 1.315 billion domestic box office.

25. I have always liked the films of Andy Lau and Lau Ching Wan. After all, both of them are movie kings. They have good acting skills. The film they co-produced will never let go. The story is much richer than the first one. Dare to think about the scene and shoot it. The multi-faceted nature of the game stands up, the story is complicated and traceable, with visual impact and tension,

26. These elements are well done, the special effects are realistic, the scene is grand, and the emotion is touching. It is the best Hong Kong film!

27. 2. “Case of Anger”: 1.329 billion domestic box office

28. The topic selection is okay. There is a clear opposition between good and evil in terms of shape and form, and it also tells the reason why the evil side turned bad. But overall it is very general. Fighting for the sake of fighting, many car chases and fighting, with one enemy and multiple scenes, and the theory that the main protagonist is immortal, make the whole drama look very empty.

29. The plot is quite old-fashioned, and some plots are weird, but I have to say, it seems that I haven’t seen this kind of action movie for a long time. The action design is really handsome, and Nicholas Tse is also really I worked hard.

30. 1. “Manslaughter”: Mainland box office 1.333 billion

31. A classic that is worth recommending. There are basically no flaws. The director is really careful, and he has laid the foreshadowing in many places that are not easy to pay attention to. These small details correspond to the plot and characters one by one. Compared with the original version, Tan Zhuo’s mother line is very eye-catching, Xiao Yang is very good, and the blood from scratching the door is also imaginable.

32. But the ending is far worse than the original version, and the adaptation is relatively successful.

33. Among the 10 highest-grossing Chinese-language crime movies in the 21st century, “Cold War 2” is at the bottom and “Wu Shuang” is fifth.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about the 10 Chinese-language crime movies with the highest box office in the 21st century.