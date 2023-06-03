Relevant information about the exposure of photos of Guo Meimei’s 130,000 plastic surgery details_News_Xinhua

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know the information about Guo Meimeihua’s 130,000 plastic surgery detail photos exposure, let’s take a look now! 1. Guo Meimeihua 1…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know the information about Guo Meimeihua’s 130,000 plastic surgery detail photos exposure, let’s take a look now!

1. Photos of Guo Meimei spending 130,000 yuan on plastic surgery details were exposed. On July 10, after Guo Meimei had plastic surgery, Guo Meimei was arrested by the police for gambling. This is another scandal exposed by Internet celebrities. In everyone’s impression, Guo Meimei likes to show off her wealth and take selfies on Weibo. In the photo, she has a sharp face and bright eyes.

2. Delicate and delicate, it can be called a goddess in the world.like that

3. Guo Meimei after plastic surgery

4. On July 10, Guo Meimei was arrested by the police for gambling. This is another scandal exposed by this Internet celebrity. In everyone’s impression, Guo Meimei likes to show off her wealth and take selfies on Weibo. In the photo, she has an awl face, bright eyes, and delicate eyes. She is called the goddess of the world.

5. But then some netizens found out their real photos, with a big face, double chin, and rough skin, which is very different from the selfie I took on Weibo before. Guo Meimei has plastic surgery, her whole body is sweet and delicate, looking old. Netizens shouted that she was cheated, PS is indeed a tool for contouring.

6. Guo Meimei before plastic surgery

7. What surprises netizens is that the flat face, double chin, and rough skin are all caused by plastic surgery. Some netizens searched for photos of her before plastic surgery through human flesh. Guo Meimei in the photo has a chubby round face, and her nose is not as straight as it is now. It’s completely different from the one after the facelift. at the same time,

8. The staff of a plastic surgery hospital even revealed Guo Meimei’s shocking plastic surgery process and her plastic surgery bill. It turns out that Guo Meimei squandered nearly 130,000 RMB for beauty treatment!

9. Photos of Guo Meimei’s plastic surgery process exposed

10. Guo Meimei spent 130,000 yuan on plastic surgery.

11. Guo Meimei spent 130,000 yuan on plastic surgery.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about the exposure of Guo Meimei’s 130,000 plastic surgery detail photos, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.