Relevant information about Xiao Qiang’s participation in “Dancing Forest Conference” that Xiao Qiang said was a small episode and had no regrets_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the information about Xiao Qiang’s participation in “Dancing Forest Conference” without regrets, let’s take a look now! 1. Xiao…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about the information about Xiao Qiang’s participation in “Dancing Forest Conference” without regrets, let’s take a look now!

1. Xiao Qiang is definitely high in emotional intelligence. The “Dancing Forest Conference” went on strike, the final was exposed, and the TV series “Xinhai Revolution” sparked controversy. On the 16th, the reporter came to Zhaojiabao, Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province.

2. Xiao Qiang, who is filming the female inspirational drama “Grandma Loves Me Again” here, was interviewed by our reporter. Faced with many criticisms and puzzles, the No. 1 beauty in Taiwan once again showed her flexibility and politely resolved the turmoil.

3. Qiu Jin taught me to live in the moment.

4. The TV series “The Revolution of 1911” is currently being broadcast on CCTV, and Xiao Qiang plays the heroine Qiu Jin. Many viewers questioned the beauty and unreality after watching it. In this regard, Xiao Qiang himself does not mind and expresses his satisfaction.

5. Huashang Daily: Are you nervous about taking pictures of historical figures?

6. Xiao Qiang: A historical event that has gone through a hundred years, such an important work, I must have been under pressure at the beginning, but the director and producer gave me a lot of confidence, and I did a lot for this role homework. She should be an advocate of modern feminism. In feudal society, she dared to divorce and study,

7. Although she has only a short lifespan of 32 years, she has no regrets.

8. Huashang Daily: So what did you learn from her?

9. Xiao Qiang: She taught me to live in the present, and I can’t leave regrets in my life. I had the honor of playing her, and I was moved by myself. If I have any regrets in my life, I hope that I can be more capable, do more things that can help others, promote charity, let everyone lend a helping hand, and help people around me.

10. Participate in “Dancing Forest Conference” without regret

11. Although Xiao Qiang did not win the “Dancing Forest Conference” this year, the news continued. First give up matching because of dissatisfaction, and then grab the page with nudity. Even though the negative news continues, she still has no regrets.

12. Huashang Daily: There are voices saying that the exposure in “Dancing Forest Conference” was intentional, for the sake of Bo Shantou?

13. Xiao Qiang: Absolutely not. That dance was the best of my acting career. My dance teacher said that during regular competitions, many contestants would strip naked because they were so devoted. I think my whole dance was brilliant, just let this episode go.

14. Huashang Daily: You have been in the industry for so many years, do you have a strong psychological resistance?

15. Xiao Qiang: It was once reported that I was the mysterious girlfriend of a wealthy businessman. After seeing the news, I was so anxious to brave the rain that I bought all the newspapers near my home and threw them into the trash can. Seeing that I was angry, my mother came over and said, don’t you think this picture is so big? Actors are public figures whose job is to create entertainment.

16. It is not the end of the world to bring people a topic of after-dinner conversation. Since then, I know that I should have a professional attitude towards my work and not allow my private emotions to ferment when I go home.

17. Adopt animals and be willing to be a gardener

18. Although there is no emotional nourishment, Xiao Qiang is confident that his life is not lonely at all. The small garden at home in Taipei is her paradise.

19. Huashang Daily: What is your favorite thing to do when you return to Taipei?

20. Xiao Qiang: Every morning at six or seven o’clock, I will be woken up by a puppy. I take it for a walk in the small garden. My garden is a delightful place. My father turned it into a garden. Peach blossoms, camellias, and osmanthus. The weather in Taiwan Province makes it possible to have roses in my garden all year round. My favorite is peony, but because it is difficult to grow,

21. It is not yet formed. Usually, my father helps me take care of the garden, and when I come home from vacation, I will start weeding and watering.

22. Huashang Daily: I heard that you are also adopting animals in Fujian?

23. Xiao Qiang: I temporarily adopted that puppy. I also raised ducklings in Yunnan and put them in bathtubs. When I left Yunnan, I paid 500 yuan to the locals to help me raise them. My assistant and agent even laughed at me and said stupidly, the duck must have been burnt and eaten! Life has many irregularities, stress, irritability,

24. I think animals can make me touch the most innocent, purest and purest feelings.

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about Xiao Qiang’s participation in “Dancing Forest Conference” and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.