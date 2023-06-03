Home » Relevant information about Ying Caier’s birth of a son Chen Xiaochun who is happy to be a father_新广网
Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the information about Ying Caier’s birth of a son, Chen Xiaochun, who wants to be a father. Let’s take a look now!

1. Ying Caier gave birth to a son, Chen Xiaochun, who is happy to be a father Today (July 2), actress Ying Caier uploaded a photo of her pregnancy with her husband Chen Xiaochun on Weibo, and announced that the baby was born yesterday. She happily revealed: On July 1, 2013, I seemed to have a dream.

2. I still feel unreal today, Jasper: We

3. Today (July 2), actress Ying Caier uploaded a photo of her pregnancy with her husband Chen Xiaochun on Weibo, and announced that the baby was born yesterday.

4. She happily revealed: On July 1, 2013, I seemed to have a dream, and it still feels unreal today. Jasper: We love you very, very much. Cherrie Ying couldn’t hide the joy of being a mother for the first time. They named the baby Jasper.

5. Some media learned from insiders that Cherrie Ying gave birth to a child yesterday, and the child’s English name is Jasper.

