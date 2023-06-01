Home » Relevant information about Yuan Li’s flash marriage with a foreigner and former US President Bush’s younger brother sending blessings_新广网
Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about Yuan Li’s flash marriage with a foreigner and the blessings sent by former US President Bush’s younger brother. Let’s take a look now!

1. But the president’s brother.this brother

2. Li Yuan married a foreign husband, and he often showed his love on Weibo. Blessings from foreigners also flew like snowflakes. Yesterday, some media reported that Li Yuan, who got married suddenly, received congratulations from the former president of the United States.

3. However, the reporter learned yesterday that Li Yuan’s wedding did not alarm the former US president, but alarmed the president’s brother. This younger brother used to be the boss of Li Yuan’s husband’s company.

4. Netizens spread: Bush Sr. wished Li Yuan a flash marriage.

5. On December 27, 2011, Li Yuan and her husband Lin Bowen were guests on “Kefan Listening” together, making a public appearance and revealing their relationship. On December 29, Lin Bowen posted two photos of their love on Weibo.

6. The two people in the photo look at each other affectionately, wearing costumes ranging from 0755 to 79000. Lin Bowen also made a high-profile gesture of love: the only one he loves most. Later, Li Yuan reposted this Weibo and admitted that it was her husband Lin Bowen’s Weibo. Let’s just do it! On December 29 last year,

7. On the Weibo named Blaine_Grunewald, he posted two photos of him and Li Yuan in love, full of affection. The Weibo also made a high-profile show of love, saying that it loves him the most.only one

8. On Li Yuan’s Weibo, the love between Ye Sun and her husband is known all over the world, and the blessings of netizens are everywhere, reaching more than 2,000 so far. Li Yuan didn’t thank them one by one, but just thanked you for your blessings! Looking forward to the day I put on my wedding dress. Thank you my heavenly Father, thank you.

9. Yesterday, Li Yuan sent a special message on Weibo to thank Mr. Bush Sr., which once again aroused everyone’s attention. Some media quickly reported that Li Yuan got married suddenly and received congratulations from the former US president. It turned out that a gentleman named Bush sent his blessings via Weibo.

10. Congratulations to my friend Brian and his beautiful bride. I wish you a happy married life. There is more love. The Weibo was posted from abroad, and Li Yuan only responded, making netizens envious.

11. False alarm: It turned out to be the president’s brother

12. Yesterday, the reporter searched Li Yuan’s Weibo carefully, and finally found this blessing, which was indeed sent by a person named Bush Sr. The reporter found that his name was Neil Bush, and his authentication information on Weibo was that of a member of the Bush family. Not the legendary former US President Bush Sr., but his younger brother Neil Bush.

13. Was Neil Bush also controlled by Weibo, and seeing Li Yuan gave him a temporary blessing? Actually not.

14. Yesterday, Mr. Zhao, an insider in Shanghai, told the reporter that he was a friend of her husband. Li Yuan’s husband is named Blaine Grunewald, and Lin Bowen’s status is not just that of a lawyer, but his status is extremely prominent. Served as the CEO of former US President Bush’s brother company.

15. Its Weibo is registered in China. It turned out that this thank you was just a follow-up to the couple, and it was misunderstood by everyone as former President Bush.

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about Yuan Li’s flash marriage with a foreigner and the blessings sent by the younger brother of former US President Bush. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

