Relevant information about Zhong Ruixuan’s personal profile and Weibo photos about who is Zhong Hanliang’s stand-in

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. A lot of people don’t know about Zhong Ruixuan’s personal profile and Weibo photos about who is Zhong Hanliang’s stand-in. Let’s take a look now!

1. Invictus World is currently on the air, but a few days ago, an insider revealed an embarrassing thing to All-Stars: Zhong Hanliang’s body double, Zhong Ruixuan, was badly reformed by Zhong Hanliang! The reason is that Zhong Ruixuan looks too much like a baby! The agent also said: If this crew had him, there would be no Zhong Hanliang!

2. It is reported that Zhong Ruixuan, known as Xiao Zhong Hanliang, is 183 cm tall, is a Pisces, and is a sophomore student majoring in flight attendant at Haikou School of Economics.

9. Baby was accused of using the green screen as the key to acting, and later accused of using body double for shooting. These days, the news happens to stuntmen, too. Zhong Hanliang’s baby double has been fired one after another. Netizens broke the news that Zhong Hanliang was dissatisfied that the body double was too much like himself, and the baby didn’t like the big breasts of the body double.

10. Two stuntmen told the story in an interview. In the play, Zhong Hanliang’s stand-in actor is Zhong Ruixuan. He revealed that the reason why he was fired was really because the other party was dissatisfied with his appearance. He believes that if his bad behavior is photographed, it will affect Zhong Hanliang’s image.

11. The way he was notified of his dismissal was that Zhong Hanliang’s agent directly told the director that if the stuntman was still on the set, Zhong Hanliang would not shoot. Zhong Ruixuan also confirmed that the other party had stated that this person would not be allowed to play “The First Hero” in the future, otherwise it would be an infringement of Zhong Hanliang’s portrait rights.

12. Now Zhong Ruixuan is also very afraid of Zhong Hanliang. He was asked to act as a stand-in in “Monster Hunt 2” and asked Zhong Hanliang if he agreed.

13. Zhou Wenyu, a stuntman in “Baby”, later confirmed that he was fired. He left the group a little later than Bi, but Zhou couldn’t tell whether he was the director or Bao Bao himself.

14. Two stuntmen were interviewed. Some netizens think that they are doing justice for themselves, while others think that they want to be popular. However, the editor wants to say that Zhong Hanliang has always kept a low profile and rarely has scandals. No activity is rarely seen in public view. The show is on the air and has high ratings. All kinds of negative news came.

15. The two leading actors were also hacked by stuntmen, and their desire to be popular is obvious.

