The electoral escalation of the party in whose symbol flames a direct reference to the MSI has reopened the question of the persistence of fascist sediments in Italian society and, for the anti-fascist archipelago, the dilemma on whether to transpose it from historiography to the political struggle. The polls would seem to dissuade the left from the temptation to make anti-fascism a prejudice worthy of permanent mobilization, articulating on it an ideal platform and electoral tactics. On the other hand, erasing it from public discourse is tantamount to obliterating the uniqueness, albeit bloody landscape of twentieth-century dictatorships, of what Umberto Eco called “eternal fascism”.

“If I were a fascist I would say it,” said the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, to silence those who asked her to expunge the missina flame from the symbol of her party, as a gesture of severing muddy roots. And if you were an anti-fascist, would you say so? And why does the right systematically desert the celebrations of April 25, and consider the Constitution as a condominium regulation? What to do then? Witness anti-fascism as an identity refuge in dark and stormy times? Or to overcome it by taking public discourse to other and more contemporary levels?

Whatever answer one wants to give, one should begin by cataloging the traces of fascism that survive in Italian society a century after the march on Rome. And from the explanation of why the passage of time, far from canceling them, multiplies them. The journalist Sergio Rizzo and the political scientist Alessandro Campi try to deal with fascism (still open) in Italy with a mix of journalistic documentation and historical research. The long shadow of fascism. Because Italy is still stuck in Mussolini (Solferino).

The marble plaque that dominates a Neapolitan square, celebrating the Empire “created with the blood of the Italian people” and portrayed with the quotation of Mussolini’s speech of “May 9 a. XIV EF 174th day of the economic siege “triggered by the” unfair sanctions “inflicted by the League of Nations after the invasion of Ethiopia. The company that produces and sells T-shirts of the March on Rome on eBay for 11.99 euros. The praise of the “hygienic” character of the Roman salute by the center-right mayoral candidate in the capital. The choirs in the stadiums. The banners on the street. The sentence of the Supreme Court according to which the Roman salute “is not a crime if there is no concrete danger of the reconstitution of the dissolved Fascist party”. The ceremonies. The titles. The amnesia about the horrible stains in the biographies of high exponents of the fascist hierarchies, celebrated as national excellences.

It was the anti-fascist constituents themselves who did not want to settle the accounts with fascism once and for all. Soft defascism was a conscious choice of the democratic ruling class. On the one hand to safeguard the legal and administrative continuity of a fragile state called to a titanic post-war reconstruction, on the other for the purpose of national pacification (Togliatti docet). But time and the succession of three generations have not dried up the karst nostalgic background. “The phrases taken from the speeches of the Duce are the leitmotif of the inscriptions in large letters that pop up on all public buildings”, write Rizzo and Campi. The reducistic toponymy survives in the most diverse corners of the country, from Pavia to Bagheria. «Almost all the members of the scientific committee of the journal The racist law, which has Nazi tormentors of the highest level among its collaborators, have their own good path ». And even in the legislation in force, phrases such as “non-Aryan race” survive, not removed in spite of glaring reforms.

The material legacy, and in many cases monumental, is added to the spiritual legacy of fascism. «80 years after his violent death, Mussolini is still firmly present in the news and in the imagination of Italy and Italians. (…) A transversal specter, a very dead man, a presence or a threat still looming today, a name continually evoked, an image that still arouses curiosity, often frivolous and morbid, and activates fatally contrasting passions ». The web amplifies this cult that the historian Sergio Luzzatto frames “between necrophilia and a sense of the supernatural”. Relics, gatherings, rites, merits. Images kept in wallets like those of saints. Even supposed mediumistic apparitions. And business, because business proliferates around the Mussolini brand.

Understanding, understanding, taking stock. The authors propose “small gestures of a mature country”. But after all, not even the 400 pages of this book provide an exhaustive answer to the basic question: what to do with fascism? Perhaps because the only answer that matters is the one that the right still fails to give.