The self-portrait «Rembrandt in the red cap» (1643) reappeared (almost) out of nowhere. The famous canvas exhibited to the public for the last time in 1967, after an incredible journey, has finally re-emerged and until January 29 will remain on display in the Escher in The Palace Museum in The Hague. The choice of the Museum is not accidental given that it was one of the last venues that hosted the work, between 1850 and 1894, when the building successively belonged to Prince Hendrik and then to his sister, the Grand Duchess Sophie. The self-portrait has obviously been given a place of honour, albeit unfortunately temporary, among the famous self-portraits of the Dutch engraver Maurits Escher, whose works have been exhibited in the palace-museum since 2002.

Eventful trip

The vicissitudes of the painting, between sailors and grand duchesses, stolen from Europe to the United States, are truly incredible. In fact, the discovery of the picture was achieved thanks to a meticulous and recent research on the painting’s journey by the art historian Gary Schwartz, the undisputed authority on Rembrandt’s work. The scholar, who was asked for an expertise on the painting a few years ago, literally “followed” the work on its journey between two continents, museums and royal palaces, drawing on numerous unpublished documents distributed between the Archives of the Dutch Royal House and those of the American and German governments, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, the German courts, as well as by searching the private correspondence between the Hereditary Grand Duchess Elisabeth of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach and the Rembrandt specialist Jakob Rosenberg. This painstaking work, which demonstrated how the painting can always be traced from 1823 to today (with the exception of the period 1921-1934 when it was in the hands of German thieves) has been well described in great detail, in its latest publication, fresh off the press , Rembrandt in a Red Beret: The Vanishings and Reappearances of a Self-portrait, where Schwartz, precisely, reconstructs the adventurous vicissitudes of this work of exceptional beauty.

Indeed, the painting first surfaced in 1823, when it was purchased in Brussels by the future King William II of the Netherlands (1792-1849) for his outstanding art collection. The work was then transferred to The Hague and on the death of William II in 1850, it ended up in a public auction which led to the dismemberment of the entire collection. Once sold, Rembrandt’s self-portrait remained in The Hague for at least 30-40 years. His subsequent story reads like a detective story. After being inherited by the Grand Duchess Sophie (1824-1897), the work was brought by her to the German city of Weimar, where it remained until 1921, when it was stolen from the local museum to mysteriously reappear, in 1945, even in the United States and precisely in Dayton, Ohio in the home of a man who claimed to have regularly purchased it from a German sailor in New York harbor. After being exhibited for only 10 days in the local museum – in the basement behind a grate for fear of another theft – and another ten weeks in Washington, the US government sent the self-portrait back to Germany in 1967 with the intention of reach the Weimar museum (with further complications due to the fact that the United States did not recognize the GDR). Once in Germany, it was successfully claimed by an heiress of the last Grand Duke, Hereditary Grand Duchess Elisabeth of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach (1912-2010). Once again, the canvas disappears from public view. Until now, 55 years later, when, on the occasion of the publication of Schwartz’s book, the painting, now owned by a private German collector, will remain on display at the Escher Museum in Het Paleis in The Hague until January 29th.

The mystery deepens: the attribution to Rembrandt

But these intriguing vicissitudes are not the only mysterious notes concerning the painting “Rembrandt with a red cap”. In fact, before 1823, very little is known about the painting except for the probable dating, 1643, as also cited in an article by the scholar Enrico Castelnuovo which appeared in the Stampa column, Tuttolibri in 1990. The point, however, is certainly another. Until 1969, in fact, it was assumed that the painting was authentic: one of the many exceptional self-portraits by Rembrandt. But in that year the art historian Horst Gerson suggested that it could be attributed to Ferdinand Bol. Although Gary Schwartz claims that no Bol expert has ever considered this idea, the Rembrandt Research Project has actually taken these doubts seriously and research has begun which has led Gary Schwartz to comment: «Doubts about who created the painting they were fueled by the enormous damage the self-portrait suffered after it was stolen in Weimar. The incompetent restoration deceived some people about the quality of the artwork, but a comprehensive new technological research work conducted by the renowned Schweizerisches Institut für Kunstwissenschaft (Swiss Institute for Art Research) in Zurich has revealed that the face , and only the face, is the original work of the painter. And whoever looks at that face will struggle to consider it anything other than a self-portrait of the master himself».

In his new publication, Rembrandt in a Red Beret: The Vanishings and Reappearances of a Self-portrait, Gary Schwartz argues that the work deserves to be recognized as complete by the master himself and refutes, with concrete facts and convincing theories, the objections to the acceptance of the painting for what it appears to be, an authentic self-portrait by Rembrandt.