Remembering Adriana ‘Drika’ Thyssen: Inspiring Others Through Fitness and Overcoming Adversity

Brazilian Fitness Influencer Adriana ‘Drika’ Thyssen Passes Away at 49

In a tragic incident, Adriana ‘Drika’ Thyssen, a renowned fitness influencer from Brazil, was found dead in her apartment in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais. The news was confirmed by her relatives, who have requested prayers and compassion during this difficult time.

A statement shared on social media by the plus-size sportswear store owned by the deceased conveyed the deep sadness and regret over Drika’s untimely demise. The specific cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

Drika gained immense popularity and recognition for her remarkable journey of losing 45 kilos in less than two years. Overcoming not only her weight issues but also battling drug addiction and depression, Drika became an inspiration to many. Alongside her advice on exercise and healthy eating, she used her platforms to motivate and encourage others to adopt a better lifestyle.

Her brand’s Instagram account has amassed over 76 thousand followers, while her personal Instagram reached 613 thousand followers until her last day. Additionally, her Facebook account boasted approximately one million followers, highlighting the impact she had on the fitness community.

Drika’s passing has left a void in the fitness sphere and serves as a reminder of the importance of mental and physical well-being. As news of her death continues to spread, friends, family, and fans are mourning the loss of a beloved influencer.

