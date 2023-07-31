Remembering Angus Cloud: An Ode to an Incredible Talent Lost Too Soon

Title: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud, Known for Role as Fezco, Passes Away at 25

Subtitle: Cloud’s family addresses mental health struggles in heartbreaking statement

Angus Cloud, the talented actor who gained fame for his portrayal of Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, the lovable drug dealer on HBO’s hit series “Euphoria,” has tragically passed away at the young age of 25. The news of his untimely death has left fans and the entertainment industry shocked and devastated.

In a heart-wrenching statement quoted by Variety, Cloud’s family expressed their profound grief, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being today.” The family did not disclose the cause of death but acknowledged the actor’s ongoing struggles with his mental health.

Angus Cloud’s recent personal loss compounded his battle with mental health issues. Last week, he laid his beloved father to rest, which had a significant impact on him. To cope with this immense loss, Cloud immersed himself in grappling with the pain. The family finds solace in knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who served as his best friend and confidante.

Throughout his life, Angus Cloud was open about his mental health journey, shedding light on the importance of mental health awareness and destigmatization. By sharing his own struggles, he aimed to remind others that they are not alone in their battles and should not suffer in silence.

Angus’s passing serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of supporting one another and seeking help when needed. Mental health challenges affect people from all walks of life, including those in the public eye. It is crucial to foster empathy, understanding, and open conversations around mental well-being.

Angus Cloud’s talent and contribution to “Euphoria” brought joy to millions, and his untimely departure has left a void that will not easily be filled. As we mourn the loss of this exceptional artist, friend, brother, and son, let us honor his memory by continuing the conversation around mental health and ensuring that no one feels alone in their struggle.

Further details about this devastating news are expected to be released in due course. May Angus Cloud rest in peace, forever remembered for the light he brought into the world both on and off the screen.

