Remembering Anita Mui: A Tribute to the Unparalleled Youth

Wang Qiuheng’s song “Anita, Anita” MV at the exhibition site

Anita Mui fan mobile phone case design and paintings

“Unparalleled Youth” Anita Mui Memorial Exhibition

Anita Mui’s fan Hai Yilong’s calligraphy works

On October 10, a series of commemorative events for the 60th anniversary of Anita Mui’s birth and the 20th anniversary of her death in 2023 were held in Kunming. The event was guided by Mei Yanfang fan organization Fangxinhui and initiated by Yunnan original musician Wang Qiuheng. It aimed to review Anita Mui’s golden era in the music and entertainment circles and remember her charity deeds.

As one of this series of activities, the “Peerless Youth” commemorative exhibition collected various forms of art works from all over the world, and also received love and blessings from Mei Mei’s fans around the world. At the scene, Wang Qiuheng, the initiator of this event, brought his original work “Anita, Anita”. This song was featured in the Guangzhou and Kunming fan meetings of the movie “Anita Mui”.

During this period, other fans expressed their thoughts about their idols through videos, songs, calligraphy, poetry and other artistic forms. “Stars twinkling in the clouds, recited thousands of times” fan Meizi prepared a birthday video for her idol; Faithfully used clips from “Every Night” to review Anita Mui’s glorious journey; calligrapher Hai Yilong interpreted the lyrics of Anita Mui’s classic songs in calligraphy; H Innocence and Dreams H expresses respect for idols by singing famous works and poems; Elisa Yu describes “Song of the Sunset” with the tip of her pen; writer Mei Mo brings “Pagoda Poetry Group” and essays and lyrics; designer Li Shangkun brings Anita Mui’s album Mobile phone case design; Zhu Tong uses a paintbrush to depict the beauty of the sunset; Xiaowu and Yumi of Anita’s family record every moment with their idols with board drawings and pencil drawings; singer Mori Jiyue expresses his longing for her with singing…

It is reported that the “Heritage·Eternal Legend” multimedia commemorative exhibition on the 20th anniversary of Anita Mui’s death will be held at Moko New Century Plaza in Mongkok, Hong Kong from October 1st to October 15th.

As an artist, philanthropist, film, television and singing superstar, the ever-changing queen Anita Mui is known as the “daughter of Hong Kong”. Since her debut, Anita Mui has started doing charity and has traveled all over the world. In 1999, Anita Mui served as an “Oxfam Ambassador” and followed Oxfam to visit Ma Yinghua Village, one of the poorest mountainous areas in Luquan County, Yunnan. Starting from Nanning, when it rained heavily and the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Anita Mui did not give up the trip. Instead, she hiked up the mountain in the heavy rain. Her whole body was soaked, and her shoes and socks were stained with mud. She did not complain at all; despite her tight schedule and busy work, Anita Mui still remained I took three days out of my busy schedule to visit a school donated by a charity organization. I cared about the lives of the residents in Lantana District, played with the children in the mountainous area, and brought gifts to the children.

In 2003, when the SARS epidemic was raging, Anita Mui, then president of the Hong Kong Performing Arts Association, launched the “1:99” concert to raise funds for the fight against SARS and bring hope of life to countless families. What is touching is that Anita Mui was in advanced stage of cancer at that time. Even in the last stage of her life, Anita Mui was still filming public service announcements to raise money for childhood cancer.

“Life is limited, but love is infinite.” Anita Mui’s love has always continued. In 2020, faced with the sudden outbreak of the new coronavirus pneumonia, Anita Mui fans across the country immediately organized donations to raise a large amount of scarce medical supplies to aid Wuhan. Apart from the epidemic, Anita Mui’s spirit is still being passed down – “Anita Mui Hope Primary School”, “Rescue to Flood Disaster Areas”, “Student Aid Charity Activities”, “Anita Mui Science Laboratory”, etc. Anita Mui’s love and spirit are still inspiring and helping a generation. Another generation.

“I hope that this event will lead everyone to review his golden era in the music and entertainment circles, remember his charity work, inherit the spirit of ‘life is limited, love is unlimited’ and the courage of ‘confidence, nothing is difficult’, and inspire everyone to smile Pay tribute to yourself, live a wonderful life, and fill the world with love.” Curator Wang Qiuheng said. (Reporter Li Yingqing/Sun Chang, China Daily Yunnan Reporter Station)

