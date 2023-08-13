Home » Remembering Carlos Camacho: The Voice of Los Hispanos Quartet
Remembering Carlos Camacho: The Voice of Los Hispanos Quartet

Puerto Rican singer Carlos Camacho, known for his work with the Los Hispanos quartet, has passed away at the age of 73. The New Testament Church of Ponce, where Camacho served as a pastor, confirmed his death. The religious institution shared the news on their official Facebook account, stating, “To all our friends and brothers, we want to inform you that our Beloved Founding Pastor Carlos Camacho, was ahead of us in his encounter with the Lord and we want to celebrate his life.” The artist’s remains will be on display at J. Oliver Funeral Home starting Monday, followed by a religious service in his honor.

Born on August 25, 1949, Camacho spent his childhood between Puerta de Tierra and Old San Juan. However, his music career took off in the 1970s when he became the main voice of the Tempo 70 orchestra. He achieved significant radio success with hits like “Tú y yo,” “Habla,” and “Mujer, mujer.” Camacho’s popularity extended to television, with appearances on shows such as “Showtime,” “Música en dos tiempos,” “El Show de Elín Ortiz,” “Luis Vigoreaux presents,” “Alta tensión,” and “Show del Mediodía.”

Following the dissolution of Tempo 70 in 1974, Camacho thrived in his career by recording commercial jingles and serving as a backup singer for renowned Puerto Rican artists like Lucecita Benítez, Sophy, Ednita Nazario, Iris Chacón, and Carmita Jiménez.

In the 1990s, Camacho joined the cuarteto group Los Hispanos, leading the ensemble as their first voice for 13 years. The group achieved immense success, touring Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, and the United States, while also performing in Puerto Rico and earning the admiration and respect of fans.

In 1996, Camacho underwent a conversion to Christianity and became a pastor of the New Testament Council of Churches. He relocated to Ponce with his wife, where he dedicated himself to his pastoral work until his passing.

Carlos Camacho’s contributions to Puerto Rican music and his dedication to his faith will be remembered and celebrated by his fans and the community.

