Remembering Cecilia Priego: The Life and Legacy of the Famous Tabasco Actress

Mexican actress Cecilia Priego tragically passed away at the age of 36 on September 30. Known for her roles in popular narco-series La Reina del Sur, which aired on Telemundo and Netflix, Priego’s untimely death prompted fans to search for the cause of her departure. It was already public knowledge that the actress had been battling serious health complications.

Born in Tabasco, Mexico, Priego had a successful career in theater, television, and series. She had previously disclosed that she was suffering from cervical cancer, leading to the removal of her uterus and her inability to become a mother. Despite this loss, Priego expressed gratitude for being given a second chance at life. In a heartfelt Instagram post made months ago, she shared her appreciation for God, family, and friends for their support during her journey.

Cervical cancer, also known as cervical carcinoma, is a malignant disease that starts in the cervix cells. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) states that this type of cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women, particularly in developing countries. The human papillomavirus (HPV) is often a significant risk factor.

Symptoms of cervical cancer may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and pain during sexual intercourse. However, during the initial stages, the disease is often asymptomatic. The Mexican Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis through tests such as Pap smears or colposcopy, as it can greatly improve treatment options and survival rates.

Treatment options for cervical cancer depend on the stage of the disease and may involve surgical tumor removal, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) highlights the necessity of a multidisciplinary approach for effective management.

Prevention of cervical cancer is crucial and includes HPV vaccination and regular screenings to reduce the risk of developing the disease.

In addition to her acting career, Priego was involved in several plays both in Tabasco and Mexico City. She also made appearances in soap operas such as Pobre Diabla and Pasión Morena for TV Azteca. However, her most notable project was her role in the narco-series La Reina del Sur.

The passing of Cecilia Priego serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection and prevention methods for cervical cancer. Her talent and contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered by her fans and colleagues alike.

