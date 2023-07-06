Remembering Coco Lee: A Tribute to the Well-Known Singer Taken Too Soon by Depression

Well-Known Singer Coco Lee Passes Away Due to Depression at Age 48

Last night, the shocking news of the passing of renowned singer Coco Lee at the age of 48 surfaced. Li Silin, Coco Lee’s sister, confirmed the devastating news on social media, revealing that Coco had been battling depression for a few years. Despite the efforts of the medical team to rescue and treat him, Coco Lee tragically succumbed to his inner demons on July 5.

The news quickly spread and became a trending topic on Weibo, leaving both devoted fans and regular audiences in a state of shock and disbelief. Many expressed their sorrow and refused to accept the tragic news, clinging onto the hope that it was merely fake or a misunderstanding.

Reporters who had encountered Coco Lee in the past couldn’t help but recall his dedication and caring nature. One journalist shared a memory of seeing Coco at the recording site of “The Voice of China” last year, where his infectious laughter lingered in their ears.

Last year, Coco Lee joined the talent show “The Voice of China” as one of the four mentors, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. His unwavering support and praise for his students were evident in every recording. According to some colleagues, Coco Lee poured more than 120% of effort into showcasing his students’ talents, even staying up late into the night for the show.

One of the most memorable incidents was during the finals when Coco Lee suffered a leg injury and fell on stage. Despite the pain, he chose to continue performing, determined not to overshadow his student’s competition.

During an interview, Coco Lee displayed his caring nature by reminding a female reporter about the importance of safety while traveling. These heartfelt gestures and genuine concern for others endeared Coco Lee to many.

The news of Coco Lee’s passing deeply affected DJ and music performance planner, Peng Jiyang, who had organized one of Coco Lee’s concerts back in 2001. Peng Jiyang reminisced about the concert, where Coco Lee’s popularity took a gamble due to bad weather, yet the event turned out to be a massive success.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Coco Lee’s debut, adding a somber aspect to the news of his untimely passing. Coco Lee, whose real name is Li Meilin, gained recognition after participating in the TVB Global Chinese Rookie Singing Contest in 1993. The release of his debut album “Love is Now” in 1994 propelled him to stardom, particularly with the hit single “I’m Still Your Lover.”

Coco Lee enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career. His albums, such as “CoCo Lee Coco” and “Di Da Di·Hint,” broke records and became best-sellers. The songs “Di Da Di” and “Good Mood” remain some of his most beloved and recognized tracks.

Coco Lee’s passing has left a void in the music industry and in the hearts of his devoted fans. His immense talent and dedication will always be remembered. As the world mourns the loss of this iconic singer, many are left wondering why someone who appeared so optimistic and caring could suffer from depression.

