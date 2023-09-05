Remembering Dominican Actor Pericles Mejia: A Veteran in the Film Industry

Veteran Dominican actor Pericles Mejia has passed away. His son, Marc Mejía, confirmed the news to Diario Libre. Pericles, born on December 4, 1943, in Santo Domingo, was not only an actor but also a filmmaker, director of dramatic art, cameraman, and critic. He studied Dramatic Art in 1960 and later pursued Theater and Audiovisuals in France in 1968.

From 1972 to 1975, Pericles worked as a theater teacher at the National School of Performing Arts in Santo Domingo. In 1976, he served as a production assistant on the William Friedkin film “Sorcerer.” Subsequently, in 1978, he became the director of the Audiovisual Department of the Natural History Museum and went on to found the Kircher Cinematheque in 1979. Besides, he was also a founding member of the National Cinematheque.

Throughout his career, Pericles made various short films, including “La Santería” with painter Jorge Severino in 1980 and other 16mm shorts alongside Silvano Lora, such as “Sandino” (1980) and “Nicaragua” (1981). He was the editor and sound designer of Agliberto Meléndez’s “Un pasaje de ida” in 1984 and served as a local producer for Raoul Peck’s “L’homme Sur les Quais” in 1987. In 1988, he directed the 16mm short film “La Ruta” with Silvano Lora and José Luis Sáez. Pericles also worked on commercials, industrial and ethnological documentaries as a cameraman, producer, and director.

In 1996, Pericles wrote and directed the feature film “Four Men and a Coffin.” Additionally, he worked as a film critic from 1978 to 1980 for newspapers such as La Noticia, El Sol, and El Nuevo Diario.

Aside from his film career, Pericles was actively involved in theater. From 1970 to 1980, he performed in plays such as “La Celestina,” “La boda,” “One more hero for mythology,” “The three-penny opera,” and “Las sillas.” In cinema, he participated in films such as “Guns of The Magnificent Seven” by Paul Wendkos, “La Fiesta del Chivo” by Luis Llosa, “Las Luciérnagas” by Roberto Minervini, “Roomates,” “Código 666” by Elías Acosta, and “Lilis” by Jimmy Sierra.

Pericles also had several film scripts to his credit, including “The Great Arsenio Race,” “The three who threw Pedro into the well,” “Baseball,” and “Rosa’s Wedding.” From 2002 to 2005, he served as the deputy director of the Dominican National Cinematheque. Moreover, he was a professor of Screenplay and Acting for Film and TV at the National School of Dramatic Art, where he authored the “Manual of the Filmmaker” for film students.

Pericles Mejia’s filmography as a director includes “La santería” (1980), “Sandino” (1980), “Dominican Christmas” (1980), “Nicaragua” (1981), “Carnival” (1982), “The route of freedom” (1986), and “Four men and a coffin” (1996).

The passing of Pericles Mejia is a great loss for the Dominican film and theater industry. His contributions and diverse talents will be remembered and cherished by his colleagues and fans.

