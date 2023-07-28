Remembering Eagles Bassist Randy Meisner: A Look Back at His Impact on the Iconic Rock Band

Eagles Bassist Randy Meisner Passes Away at 77

In a tragic turn of events, Randy Meisner, founding member and bassist of the American rock band Eagles, passed away on Wednesday (July 26) at the age of 77. The cause of his death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This news comes as a shock to many music fans who had already mourned the loss of Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey in 2016.

Randy Meisner, along with Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles back in 1971. The band released several albums and became known for hits like “Desperado,” “One of These Nights,” and the iconic “Hotel California.” However, in 1977, at the peak of the Eagles’ success, Meisner made the decision to withdraw from the group.

Despite his departure, when the Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, they made sure to include Meisner in the list of inductees. This demonstrated their recognition of his significant contributions to the band’s success throughout the years.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Meisner revealed that the dynamics within the band had shifted over time. “Everything started when we started to ride in different limousines,” he said. He also shared a story about a confrontation with Glenn Frey during a concert where he refused to perform an additional encore due to illness, resulting in a heated disagreement. This incident seemed to mark a turning point in his relationship with his bandmates.

Years later, Meisner attempted to reconnect with his former band members and asked to sit with them at a show in Los Angeles, but unfortunately, he was turned down, highlighting the lingering tensions within the group.

Fans have expressed their sadness and condolences over the loss of another beloved member of the Eagles. Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Meisner’s significant contributions to rock music and his role in shaping the Eagles’ sound.

Rest in peace, Randy Meisner. Your music will continue to inspire and resonate with generations to come.

