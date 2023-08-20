Remembering Elías López Sobá: A Cultural Icon and Renowned Pianist

Renowned Puerto Rican Pianist and Cultural Leader, Elías López Sobá, Passes Away at 96

Elías López Sobá, the former director of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) and esteemed classical music pianist, died at the age of 96 on August 14 in Coral Gables, Florida. López Sobá served as the director of the ICP from 1985 to 1993 and also led the Department of Social and Cultural Activities at the University of Puerto Rico in the 1970s.

Born in 1927 and raised in Ponce, López Sobá began his career as a soloist, performing with prestigious orchestras such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra, and the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra. He was also involved in organizing the Casals Festival. Beyond his piano talent, López Sobá obtained a doctorate in philosophy and letters from the University of Valladolid in 1986 and received the gold medal at the international music interpretation competition in Geneva in 1995.

López Sobá’s contributions to Puerto Rican culture were celebrated by those who worked alongside him. Beatriz Santiago, who collaborated with López Sobá during her tenure at the ICP, praised his cultural management abilities. The ICP released a message on their social media platforms, expressing their sorrow at the loss of the pianist and highlighting his role in preserving and promoting Puerto Rico’s cultural heritage.

As one of the best musicians of the 20th century in Puerto Rico, López Sobá’s virtuosity on the piano was widely acclaimed. Pianist Raymond Torres Santos, who was a student of López Sobá, recalled his extraordinary skill and mentioned the dedications made to him by other musicians.

López Sobá’s influence extended beyond his musical talent, with colleagues and acquaintances recognizing his administrative acumen and the importance of his relationship with his wife, Cuqui Marxuach, in both his personal and professional life. Oscar Mendoza, a colleague, described López Sobá as a first-rate intellectual who made an unparalleled contribution to the cultural field.

Elías López Sobá leaves behind a lasting legacy, remembered for his extraordinary musical talent, cultural leadership, and dedication to Puerto Rico’s cultural heritage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

