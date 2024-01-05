Remembering Glynis Johns: A Century of Legacy in Film and Theater

Glynis Johns, the British actress best known for her iconic role as Mrs. Banks in the 1964 film “Mary Poppins,” passed away at the age of 100, according to her longtime manager, Mitch Clem. Johns died peacefully at an assisted living home in Los Angeles, where she spent her final years. She is survived by her grandson Thomas and three great-grandchildren.

Johns had a distinguished career in film, television, and theater that spanned nearly nine decades. She began her acting career as a teenager in the 1938 film “South Riding” and went on to appear in numerous films, including the 1941 wartime drama “49th Parallel,” for which she received the best performance award from the National Board of Review.

In 1960, Johns achieved her big break starring alongside Deborah Kerr and Robert Mitchum in the family drama “The Sundowners” and received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. She also starred in her eponymous television series “Glynis” and is best remembered for her role as Mrs. Banks in the beloved Disney classic “Mary Poppins.”

In addition to her film and television work, Johns appeared in the 1973 Broadway play “A Little Night Music,” winning a Tony Award for her performance. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, she continued to showcase her talent in various television series and films.

In October, Johns celebrated her 100th birthday and remarked that her age made no difference to her, showing the same wit and humor that she had maintained throughout her life. Clem described her as a Hollywood veteran whose “light shone brightly for 100 years” and praised her intelligence, wit, and love for acting.

Glynis Johns leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Her contributions to film, television, and theater will be remembered by millions.

