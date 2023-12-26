Remembering Lilí Ledy: A Mexican Toy Factory’s Legacy of Joy and Innovation

Nostalgia invades those who grew up in the golden era of Mexican toys, a time where creativity and national production reached their maximum splendor with the Lilí Ledy company. Founded in the 1950s by José Ciklik Persky and Simón Sneider, Lilí Ledy began in a small workshop in Mexico City and managed to expand significantly until establishing a factory in Tlanepantla, State of Mexico, where its operations continued until its closure in 1985.

The company’s name is inspired by the 1953 film “Lilí” and its line of toys followed the gender distinction of the time, with specific products for girls (‘Lilí’) and for boys (‘Ledy’). Quality and innovation were the standards of Lilí Ledy, a company that became the only one nationwide to produce a line of Star Wars toys during the 1970s, under a license obtained from the United States.

In addition, their strategic alliances with companies such as Mattel allowed them to launch figures such as the Barbara doll, the national version of Barbie, into the Mexican market. Lilí Ledy’s legacy also includes the adaptation of Hasbro’s renowned GI Joe, in local versions called Men of Action and Action Adventurers. These figures managed, according to testimonies, to surpass their foreign equivalents in quality, thus consolidating the reputation of the brand.

Among its most notable representations were the Magic Oven, which baked cakes with just the heat of a light bulb, and the mini-disc dolls that, with a built-in sound mechanism, could emit voices. Lilí Ledy is today an icon of the Mexican toy industry, a memory of a time when quality and originality in the national production of toys was not only possible, but also set precedents for what today are collector’s items and of historical value that transcends generations.

The Mexican toy industry suffered a significant setback in the 1980s with the cessation of operations of Lilí Ledy, the company that had led the toy market in the country and which was affected after its change of ownership. Despite its reputation and the fundamental role it played in the sector, Lilí Ledy stopped producing toys in 1985. The acquisition of the company in 1975 by Grupo General Mills marked the beginning of the end for this emblematic toy company.

According to media reports at the time, the situation became tense due to union disputes intensified by the knowledge that Lilí Ledy had become controlled by foreign interests. The closure of Lilí Ledy not only meant the loss of jobs and the disappearance of a brand beloved by many generations of Mexicans, but also represented a blow to local productive capacity in a sector increasingly dominated by imports and large multinationals.

