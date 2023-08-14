Home » Remembering Magoo: Hip-Hop Star and Timbaland Collaborator Passes Away at 50
Remembering Magoo: Hip-Hop Star and Timbaland Collaborator Passes Away at 50

Magoo, the renowned rapper known for his collaborations with hip-hop star Timbaland, has sadly passed away at the age of 50, as confirmed by various international media reports. According to information gathered from several entertainment portals, Magoo’s death occurred on Sunday, although the cause of his untimely demise remains unknown.

The devastating news was first relayed to the public by music producer Digital Black through his Instagram account. In his heartfelt message, Digital Black expressed disbelief and profound grief over the loss of his “big brother” and paid tribute to Magoo’s impact on their shared music community. He captioned a picture of Magoo album with Timbaland from 1997, writing, “Man, I can’t believe this fucking big brother of RIH Magoo wasn’t ready for this at all. #superfriends”

Another artist deeply affected by Magoo’s passing was the singer Ginuwine, who also took to social media to bid a heartfelt farewell to his dear friend and collaborator. Ginuwine shared an extensive message, filled with memories and gratitude for Magoo’s contribution to the music industry.

Magoo’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the music community, with fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of a talented individual whose distinctive style and collaborations left an indelible mark on the hip-hop genre. As the details surrounding Magoo’s death continue to emerge, the music world mourns, celebrating his life, contributions, and legacy.

Further updates regarding the beloved rapper’s passing are expected to be released as authorities investigate the cause of his death. Until then, fans and friends of Magoo are left with a profound sense of loss and nostalgia for an artist who will forever be remembered for his talent and collaborations with Timbaland.

