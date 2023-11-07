Remembering Manuel Castillo Girón: The Legacy of a Honduran Singer-Songwriter

National Singer-Songwriter Manuel Castillo Girón Passes Away at 83

Renowned national singer-songwriter Manuel Castillo Girón has passed away at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy of popular songs that made him famous. One of his most iconic compositions was “Adelante Selección,” a song he wrote to inspire the national team during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, which marked Honduras’ first-ever qualification.

The artist died this Sunday afternoon in the El Manantial neighborhood, located in the southern part of the capital. He will be laid to rest in Jesús de Otoro, Intibucá, his birthplace, according to confirmation from his relatives.

Castillo Girón had a prolific 50-year career, during which he penned over 500 songs and recorded more than 100 tracks. Some of his notable works include the famous tunes “Jelipita,” “Indio Gualcinse,” and “La Sucia,” which have become integral parts of the national folklore and are often heard at school dances.

Unfortunately, the artist had been bedridden for several years after sustaining injuries from a fallen giant screen while preparing to perform. Since the accident, he was unable to fully recover, and his health gradually deteriorated, as per his family.

The late singer-songwriter’s musical journey commenced under the guidance of his mother, who served as his primary mentor. At the tender age of 11, he wrote his first song, which he dedicated to his primary school sweetheart. However, it was his composition “Adelante Selección” in 1980 that propelled him to stardom and earned him adoration from all Hondurans, who have now embraced it as their unofficial anthem.

Prior to the success of “Adelante Selección,” Castillo Girón garnered recognition for his school songs, namely “Jelipita” and “Indio Gualcinse.” These songs vividly portray the idyllic lives of rural Hondurans, infused with mischievous, playful, and joyful language.

In “Jelipita,” the lyrics describe a beautiful and diligent peasant woman with alluring features that left the singer “stunned.” The song expresses his desire to marry her immediately, proclaiming, “Oh Jelipita (Felipita) from my heart, if you would give me a little yes, I assure you that right now, I will bring you the mayor and also the father, and we can get married.”

Meanwhile, “Indio Gualcinse,” also known as Parindé, is a tribute to the men of the countryside in the municipality of Gualcinse in the southern Lempira department. The lyrics incorporate words from the Lenca ethnic group, the tribe of the national hero. It celebrates their traditions, stating, “I am the Gualcinse Indian, who comes from the cold land, with my cacaste on my back, and many things inside. I also bring my black woman to walk her through the party. I buy her a half of atole, like the Spanish do.”

Thanks to his outstanding musical contributions, Castillo Girón received the prestigious “Pablo Zelaya Sierra” National Art Award. This accolade is bestowed upon Hondurans who demonstrate spiritual, moral, and cultural elevation for their country, symbolizing the impact he has had on Honduras’ artistic heritage.

