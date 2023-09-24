Home » Remembering Olga Chorens: Cuban Music and Television Icon Passes Away at 99
Cuban music and television legend Olga Chorens has passed away at the age of 99. The news was announced by her daughters, Olga and Lissette Álvarez, in a statement published on social media. Chorens died due to respiratory failure, according to a statement sent to DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

Born in Havana on February 7, 1924, Chorens began her career in music at the age of 11. She gained fame after performing on the musical radio program “Rhythms of Silver” alongside Tony Álvarez, who later became her life partner and with whom she formed the famous duo Olga and Tony. The couple made numerous recordings and tours, capturing the hearts of Latin American audiences.

Chorens’ repertoire included popular songs such as “My nights without you,” “That is me,” “I will adore you,” and “Frenzy.” She also acted in films and hosted the popular television program “The Olga and Tony Show” alongside her husband.

In 1963, the couple emigrated from Cuba to Mexico and then settled in Puerto Rico before eventually settling in Miami. Their daughters, Olguita and Lissette, were sent to the United States during Operation Pedro Pan and were reunited with their parents in 1963.

Chorens is survived by her daughters, Olga Álvarez and Lissette Álvarez, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her daughter Lissette is a singer and the wife of musician Willy Chirino, who paid tribute to Chorens in an emotional statement.

The Cuban music and television industry has lost a true legend with the passing of Olga Chorens. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 27, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Miami. The services will be open to the public for those who wish to pay their respects to Chorens.

