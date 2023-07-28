Remembering Randy Meisner: Founding Member of The Eagles and Iconic Voice Behind “Hotel California,” Passes Away at 77

Founding Member of The Eagles, Randy Meisner, Dies at 77

Los Angeles – Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic band The Eagles and known for his contribution to the timeless hit “Hotel California,” passed away on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The band confirmed in a news release that Meisner’s death was a result of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 77 years old.

Meisner had faced numerous heartbreaks in recent years, with a personal tragedy striking in 2016 when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally took her own life. Court records and comments made during a 2015 hearing revealed that Meisner had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with alcohol problems, leading to a judge ordering ongoing medical care for him.

Often described as “the sweetest man in the world of music” by his former bandmate Don Felder, Meisner joined forces with Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form The Eagles. Their melodic sound and undeniable talent quickly catapulted them to become one of the most popular groups in history, synonymous with the quintessential Los Angeles sound.

The Eagles’ statement emphasized Meisner’s significant role in the band’s early success, praising his astounding vocal range evident in his signature ballad, “Take It to the Limit.”

Details regarding Meisner’s funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

During The Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour in the summer of 1977, Meisner found himself experiencing personal difficulties and went through a heated argument with Frey backstage in Knoxville, Tennessee. Consequently, Meisner left the band soon after. He was replaced by Timothy B. Schmit, who remained with the group for several decades, alongside Henley, Walsh, and Frey until the latter’s passing in 2016.

As a solo artist, Meisner failed to replicate the success he had achieved with The Eagles. However, he did enjoy hits with songs like “Hearts On Fire” and “Deep Inside My Heart” and contributed to records by Walsh, James Taylor, and Dan Fogelberg, among others. Meanwhile, The Eagles reunited in 1994 after a 14-year hiatus and continued touring with Schmit, despite Meisner’s absence. Meisner did, however, join past and present members of the band in 1998 when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, performing “Take It Easy” and “Hotel California.” Additionally, he was part of the touring act World Classic Rockers, alongside Donovan, Spencer Davis, and Denny Laine.

Meisner was married twice, with his first marriage taking place while he was still a teenager. He leaves behind three children.

The music industry mourns the loss of Randy Meisner, a talented artist who played an integral role in shaping the sound and success of The Eagles.

