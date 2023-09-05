Remembering the Life and Legacy of Cuban Singer Teté Caturla

Prominent Cuban Singer Teté Caturla Passes Away at 85

Havana, Cuba – The Cuban music industry mourns the loss of renowned singer Regla Teresa García Rodríguez, better known as Teté Caturla, who passed away in Havana at the age of 85. Caturla had been battling a painful illness, which ultimately took her life.

Born in the City of Remedios, Province of Villa Clara, on October 13, 1937, Caturla was the youngest daughter of the legendary Cuban composer Alejandro García Caturla. She began her musical journey at a young age in her hometown and later joined the Children’s Band, conducted by maestro Agustín Jiménez Crespo. Her talent soon blossomed, leading her to study at the Municipal Academy of Music.

Although initially pursuing a career as a teacher after graduating from Normal School, Caturla eventually dedicated herself entirely to music. In 1958, she relocated to Havana and joined the famous female orchestra Las Anacaonas, where she showcased her vocal prowess.

In 1963, Caturla became a member of the esteemed D’Aida Quartet, along with Omara Portuondo, Xiomara Valdés, and Lilita Peñalver. This opportunity launched her professional career, allowing her to record albums and perform at prestigious venues across Cuba, including Tropicana, the Parisién cabaret, and the Caribe cabaret. Caturla’s talents also took her international, securing contracts to perform in various countries in America, Europe, and Asia.

In October 1973, after the passing of Aida Diestro, the founder and director of the Quartet, Teresa assumed leadership of the group alongside her brother Ramón García Caturla. Together, they continued to achieve success both domestically and abroad, captivating audiences with their repertoire of Cuban music. The Quartet triumphed in countries such as Panama, Granada, Mexico, Spain, Angola, and Finland. Sadly, the group disbanded in 1988.

During the 1980s, Caturla also collaborated with the group Estrellas de Areito, recording and achieving great success in Venezuela alongside esteemed voices and instrumentalists.

In the late 1990s, Caturla joined the Afro-Cuban All Stars project as a soloist, impressing audiences at World Music and Jazz festivals in Europe. She also toured the United States and Canada, performing at renowned venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and the Royal Festival Hall in London. As a guest soloist, Caturla contributed to albums associated with the Buena Vista Social Club project, collaborating with fellow luminaries like Omara Portuondo and Ibrahim Ferrer.

In 2003, Caturla celebrated 40 years of professional achievement, culminating in the release of her first solo album titled “Llegó Teté.” The album received critical acclaim and was awarded the prestigious 2004 Cubadisco Grand Prize.

Even after the release of her album, Caturla continued to perform in Cuba and tour worldwide, either with her new group Rumba Tere or as part of the Buena Vista Social Club. With over 50 years on stage, Caturla’s authentic Cuban style earned her numerous accolades, including the Distinction for National Culture and the Replica of the “Máximo Gómez” Machete.

Caturla’s body will be displayed at the Calzada y K, where friends, family, and fans can pay their respects. The Cuban Institute of Music requests that condolences be extended to her loved ones during this difficult time.

