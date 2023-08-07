Remembering the Life and Legacy of Xu Guanying: A Tale of Brotherly Love and Regret

Title: Legendary Hong Kong Singer Xu Guanying Remembered on His 77th Birthday

Subtitle: Xu Guanwen regrets being too aggressive towards his late brother

(Hong Kong, 6th) – Xu Guanying, the renowned Hong Kong singer, passed away suddenly at home on November 8, 2011, due to a myocardial infarction. As his 77th birthday approaches, his legacy and the love for him continues to thrive. Many fans, including his brother Xu Guanjie and Xu Guanjie’s eldest son, Ryan Xu Huaixin, took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

Xu Guanjie, popularly known as Sam Xu, shared an emotional post on his Facebook page on August 4th, which would have been Xu Guanying’s 77th birthday. Accompanied by an old photo of his late brother, Xu Guanjie left a heartfelt message saying, “Happy Birthday Ricky! We miss you lots!” The post garnered immense support from fans, with 103 people sharing the post, highlighting how deeply Xu Guanying is missed.

The sentiment was echoed by Xu Guajie’s eldest son, Ryan Xu Huaixin, who also remembered Xu Guanying through a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a photo with Xu Guanying taken during his lifetime, he wrote, “Happy birthday Uncle Ricky,” expressing his hope that Xu Guanying would find joy and share his musical talent with legends like Elvis and The Beatles in the sky.

Among the precious photos uploaded by Xu Guanjie, fans were touched to see not only performance snapshots of the brothers together on stage but also cherished family pictures. These images showcased the close bond that Xu Guanjie and Xu Guanying shared, along with their elder brother Xu Guanwen, second brother Xu Guanwu, and their parents. Despite restricting comments on the post, it received overwhelming support from fans who expressed their deep affection for Xu Guanying, showing just how much he is still revered.

Meanwhile, Xu Guanwen, now 80 years old, achieved a moment of pride in his acting career. At the 41st “Hong Kong Film Awards,” he won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the film “The Wind Again.” Reflecting on his relationship with Xu Guanying, Xu Guanwen admitted in an interview that he had always been too tough on his younger brother. He confessed, “Because I am a perfectionist, I personally have a bad temper on the set, and I think he is my brother, so I don’t need to coax him, so I don’t know how to be cruel to him.”

Expressing remorse, Xu Guanwen revealed that he had come to realize his behavior was hurting Xu Guanying. Several friends had warned him to be kinder to his brothers, especially Xu Guanying. He expressed deep regret, saying, “I really want to make up for it later, but his fear of me has already formed. I feel very sorry. I actually love him very much in my heart.”

The continuous outpouring of nostalgia from netizens over the family photos shared by Xu Guanjie highlights the everlasting impact that Xu Guanying has had on his fans. As Xu Guanying’s 77th birthday passes, the love and admiration for the legendary singer remain as strong as ever.

