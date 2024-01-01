Remembering the Outstanding Career of Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguia dies at 90

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguia passed away on Sunday at the age of 90, according to a statement from the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) and the Ministry of Culture. The cause of her death has not been reported at this time.

In a social media post, INBAL expressed deep sadness over the passing of Murguia, who was a part of the stable cast of the National Theater Company of INBAL. The Ministry of Culture also extended condolences to Murguia’s family and friends, recognizing her outstanding career in theater, film, and television.

Murguia, born on December 8, 1933, in Mexico City, had a career spanning over 40 years. She was a three-time winner of the Ariel Award for Best Female Co-Acting for her roles in the films “Cadena Perpetua” (1979), “Los Motifs de Luz” (1986), and “La Reina de la Noche” (1996). In addition, she was awarded the gold Ariel for her career in 2011, and received other recognitions such as the silver Mayahuel award at the Guadalajara Film Festival, the My Life in the Theater medal from Unesco, and the Ingmar Bergman Chair Medal in 2023.

Murguia, a graduate of the INBAL National School of Theater Art, had a prolific career with over 70 plays and 90 films. Her most recent role was voicing the character of Mama Coco in the Disney Pixar animated film “Coco”.

The actress’s death has left a significant impact on the artistic community in Mexico, and her legacy will continue to be remembered in the country’s performing arts.

EFE

MEXICO CITY

