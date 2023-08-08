Remembering William Friedkin: Director of “The Exorcist” and “French Contact” Passes Away at 87

American director William Friedkin, known for his iconic horror film “The Exorcist” and the Oscar-winning “French Contact,” has passed away at the age of 87. Friedkin died in Los Angeles after battling various health issues in recent years, according to Stephen Galloway, former chief executive of The Hollywood Reporter.

Confirming the news, Galloway stated that Friedkin’s wife informed him of the director’s demise. Although the acclaimed director had been working until a few weeks ago, his health had been deteriorating.

Friedkin played a significant role in the “New Hollywood” movement, which saw a new generation of influential individuals reshaping the American film industry previously dominated by powerful studios. Alongside fellow directors Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, Friedkin rose to prominence in the early 1970s with the crime drama “French Contact.”

Starring Gene Hackman, the film garnered critical acclaim and went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. In 1973, Friedkin released his legendary horror film “The Exorcist,” which became a massive commercial success, although it also stirred controversy.

“The Exorcist,” depicting the possession of a 12-year-old girl by the devil, received two out of its ten Academy Award nominations. The film’s success led to several sequels, with the most recent being “The Exorcist: Believers,” which even features Ellen Burstyn, the star of the original 1973 film. However, Friedkin’s career faced setbacks with flops like the expensive production “The Wages of Fear” in 1977.

Despite not achieving his initial triumphs, Friedkin continued directing well into his 80s. His latest film, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” is scheduled to debut at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Friedkin leaves behind his fourth wife, Sherry Lansing, and two children.

The world mourns the loss of a master filmmaker, reflecting on Friedkin’s contributions to the industry and the enduring impact of his works.

