Remembering Yoyo Boing: A Pioneer of Puerto Rican Comedy

The beloved Puerto Rican artist Luis Antonio Rivera, known to many as “Yoyo Boing,” has passed away at the age of 93 after spending seven decades dedicated to various forms of artistic expression, including acting, announcing, and comedy. Rivera was well-known for bringing humor to audiences without resorting to vulgarity, particularly on popular comedy programs such as Los in-laws and Los in-laws and the grandchildren. His work ethic and artistic versatility made him a respected figure in the Puerto Rican television industry. Throughout his career, he gained recognition for his acting in soap operas and his role on the Midday Show.

Long-time producer and friend Edgardo Huertas reflected on Rivera’s ability to make people laugh in a healthy and respectful manner. Rivera’s contributions to television are remembered by fellow artists and fans alike as revolutionary in shaping the early days of Puerto Rican television. Recognized as a pioneer and a legend in Puerto Rican comedy, Rivera leaves behind a legacy of laughter and good humor, which has inspired and impacted many throughout his long career.

Notably, the late Yoyo Rivera was celebrated in last year’s Television Week and remained active in the performing arts until his final days. His passing has left a void in Puerto Rican comedy and entertainment, and tributes have poured in from his fellow artists and colleagues. Details about funeral arrangements are yet to be announced. His remarkable work and artistic contributions will continue to be honored and remembered by the people of Puerto Rico.

Share this: Facebook

X

