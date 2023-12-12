Remembering Zhou Haimei: A Tribute to the Legendary Actor

Iconic Hong Kong Actress Zhou Haimei Passes Away at 57

On December 12, 2023, the entertainment industry was shocked to learn of the passing of renowned Hong Kong actress, Zhou Haimei. The news was confirmed by Zhou Haimei’s studio, who issued a statement announcing her death due to illness.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you: Sister Haimei left us on December 11, 2023 due to ineffective treatment. May there be no disease in heaven, and may we meet again in the next life!” the statement read.

Zhou Haimei, who was born on December 6, 1966 in Hong Kong, rose to fame with her acting talents and captivating performances in numerous TV series and dramas. Her representative works include classic TV series such as “Intolerance”, “The Legend of Heaven and Dragon Sword”, “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” and “The Heroes of Heaven and Earth”.

Throughout her career, Zhou Haimei won the hearts of many with her impressive acting skills and dedication to her craft. Her notable roles in iconic TV series solidified her status as an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her successful career in the television industry, Zhou Haimei also ventured into mainland China to further develop her career. She continued to showcase her versatility as an actress through various roles in TV series such as “School Police Sniper”, “The Legend of Wu Mei Niang”, and “The Red Star Shines on China”.

Zhou Haimei’s passing has left a void in the entertainment world, with many fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actress. The news of her death has sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from those who admired and respected her work.

Zhou Haimei’s impact on the entertainment industry will not be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and actresses.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Zhou Haimei’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

