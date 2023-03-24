Home Entertainment Remembrance Day: what the march will be like this March 24 in Córdoba
Entertainment

Remembrance Day: what the march will be like this March 24 in Córdoba

by admin
Remembrance Day: what the march will be like this March 24 in Córdoba

Within the framework of the Day of Memory, Truth and Justice, this March 24 will take place in Córdoba and in other parts of the country different marches to remember another anniversary of the beginning of the last military dictatorship in Argentina.

The concentration will begin in Colón and Cañada streets and will leave around 5:00 p.m. towards the stage located on Hipólito Yrigoyen avenue, at the height of the former Vélez Sarsfield square.

As a result of the mobilization, the Municipality will implement traffic interruptions in the central zone.

March 24 in Córdoba: scheme of municipal services

  • The Urban Passenger Transport will circulate with frequencies on Saturday and peak hours will be reinforced.
  • The home waste collection service will be normal.
  • Metered (SEMM) and controlled parking will be free in designated spaces, with the exception of Parque Sarmiento.
  • The San Vicente and San Jerónimo cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The 6 de Julio Palace, the CPCs and the Vehicle Technical Inspection plants will remain closed.
See also  "Some notes for the synodal journey in the parish"

You may also like

Entrepreneurs, music and a display of dinosaurs to...

The truth of the hidden dream Huang Ling...

Swatch brings Botticelli, Hokusai and Pop Art to...

Ian Sampson uses artificial intelligence to develop Hush...

40 years of uninterrupted memory and democracy

The Argentine National Team and the magical night...

Ephemeris of March 24: Day of Memory for...

The Government informed the IMF about the bond...

“The walls of Bergamo”, a great documentary to...

Why watch “Succession”, the last fight of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy