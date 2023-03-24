Within the framework of the Day of Memory, Truth and Justice, this March 24 will take place in Córdoba and in other parts of the country different marches to remember another anniversary of the beginning of the last military dictatorship in Argentina.

The concentration will begin in Colón and Cañada streets and will leave around 5:00 p.m. towards the stage located on Hipólito Yrigoyen avenue, at the height of the former Vélez Sarsfield square.

As a result of the mobilization, the Municipality will implement traffic interruptions in the central zone.

March 24 in Córdoba: scheme of municipal services

The Urban Passenger Transport will circulate with frequencies on Saturday and peak hours will be reinforced.

The home waste collection service will be normal.

Metered (SEMM) and controlled parking will be free in designated spaces, with the exception of Parque Sarmiento.

The San Vicente and San Jerónimo cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 6 de Julio Palace, the CPCs and the Vehicle Technical Inspection plants will remain closed.

