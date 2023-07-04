Remise en forme, checkmate to cellulite and skin laxity

Listen to the audio version of the article

It should be taken care of all year round, cellulite, in fact, is not only an aesthetic problem, but a real multifactorial disease that must be investigated and treated. We are on the finishing straight to rush to remedies, but modern machinery and high-tech cosmetics but with natural active ingredients give a chance to those with light cellulite and can significantly improve the appearance of orange peel skin for women who have consolidated cellulite. In any case, cellulite must be monitored, kept under control, never neglected because it can degenerate into veno-lymphatic insufficiency and other more serious pathologies. There are many arrows in the bow to combat the mechanism underlying its formation, stimulate veno-lymphatic circulation and give the legs a more toned and healthy appearance.

Remise en forme, hi-tech treatments against cellulite

Photogallery 11 photos

View

Treatments from the aesthetic doctor

For a shock treatment, several techniques can be combined together. The doctor will evaluate the stage of the cellulite, there are 4 of them: oedematous, fibrous, soft sclerotic and sclerotic and the most suitable treatment. «To give the skin a more toned and firmer appearance and improve the orange peel skin, you can undergo a few sessions of Cryo T-Shock therapy – explains Cesare Giampietro, aesthetic doctor at the Clinic Boutique in Milan -. It is a new dual component therapeutic device: one hyperthermic that generates heat up to a maximum of 41°, the other cryogenic up to -18° capable of subtracting heat. This localized and deep thermal shock allows the removal of localized fat deposits, facilitating the drainage of liquids. The treatment is performed in the clinic, it is not painful and good results are obtained after a few sessions. If the cellulite is in stage III and IV, radiofrequency can be combined, which is particularly suitable for skin laxity. Another consolidated treatment is mesotherapy which, thanks to plant extracts such as carnitine and caffeine, dissolves fatty deposits. Carboxytherapy is always valid which uses carbon dioxide to reactivate the circulation, draw oxygen into the skin cells and stimulate the natural regeneration of the skin. A novelty is the use of PDO biostimulant threads for cellulite and skin laxity. The threads are able to stimulate the formation of new collagen and elastin and improve skin tone. Their insertion is not painful, 10 to 20 threads are needed, but in a single session they improve the situation considerably ».

Home treatments

Never underestimate the importance of massage, which however must be performed consistently and throughout the year. The new cosmetics act quickly thanks to the high concentration of natural active ingredients that make application quick and can reduce localized fat deposits and give immediate relief to heavy legs. Collistar has great expertise in the treatment of cellulite and various products, the latest addition is the anti-cellulite thermal cream which contains a mix of plant active ingredients that acts in a targeted way on fat deposits and loss of tone. Another expert brand on the subject of cellulite is Somatoline SkinExpert, the new proposal: Slimming 7 nights Fresh effect gel is a treatment that uses cryotherapy and has a slimming and draining action that acts during the night. Muds are always useful, Eterea Cosmesi Naturale offers Cellulite Mud Cream, a mud with a creamy, stimulating and firming consistency that combines exclusive active ingredients with innovative technology. Vegan cosmetics? Freshly Cosmetics has just launched Beta Burner, which regulates fat accumulation processes, reduces orange peel skin and swelling. The Body Strategist Caffeine Shot treatment by Comfort Zone ensures a strong action, the concentrated vials favor the remodeling of the silhouette thanks to the presence of 3% caffeine. The Sisley maison has developed Le Sculpteur Soin Minceur Intensif which required seven years of research, a treatment designed to limit the appearance of new adipocytes and fight cellulite. Also in France, Nucca, a Corsican brand that uses natural active ingredients from the area, has created Le Gel jambes fraîcheur with three types of mint for heavy legs.